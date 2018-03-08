ENTERTAINMENT
03/08/2018 01:41 pm ET

10 Netflix Movies With Female Directors To Watch This Month

Great movies you can stream right now.

It’s International Woman’s Day, so perhaps you should consider spending a couple of hours (or more!) supporting a female director.

Female directors are still a rarity in the filmmaking business. Only eight of last year’s 100 highest-grossing movies were directed by a woman, and that’s a relatively high number for the last decade.

Netflix ― the most popular streaming service, which also releases several movies a month ― has the ability to help fix this problem. Below are a few great female-directed movies that the company has already added. There are hopefully many more are to come.

Netflix
"On Body and Soul" on Netflix.
David Newsom/Netflix
"Tallulah"
Director: Sian Heder

Premise: A woman living out her van steals a baby to trick her ex-boyfriend's mother into loving her. 

Release Year: 2016

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"Divines"
Director: Houda Benyamina

Premise: Teenagers living in France try to start a life of crime.

Release Year: 2016

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"First They Killed My Father"
Director: Angelina Jolie

Premise: After losing her family in the Khmer Rouge invasion of Cambodia, a young girl is forced to become a child soldier.

Release Year: 2017

Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"13th"
Director: Ava DuVernay

Premise: Slavery still exists for black people in the U.S., just under different names and in different forms. (Documentary)

Release Year: 2016

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"One of Us"
Directors: Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady

Premise: Hasidic Jews try to leave the closed-off community and join contemporary U.S. society.  (Documentary)

Release Year: 2017

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Fred Hayes
"Deidra & Laney Rob a Train"
Director: Sydney Freeland

Premise: Two kids who live in an impoverished community and realize they have little chance at succeeding in life decide they should rob a train.

Release Year: 2017

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"What Happened, Miss Simone?"
Directors: Liz Garbus and Hal Tulchin

Premise: Nina Simone truly earned the status of icon, but her personal life was also incredibly troubled. (Documentary)

Release Year: 2015

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"On Body and Soul"
Director: Ildikó Enyedi

Premise: Two people meet and fall in love while having the same dreams, then struggle to find connection in real life.

Release Year: 2018

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"Casting JonBenet"
Director: Kitty Green

Premise: An inventive look into the mysteries surrounding and impact of the JonBenet Ramsey murder. (Documentary)

Release Year: 2017

Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"Mudbound"
Director: Dee Rees

Premise: A rural Mississippi town grapples with racism and post-traumatic stress disorder following the return of World War II veterans.

Release Year: 2018

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes





Here's the trailer.
Todd Van Luling
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost
