It’s International Woman’s Day, so perhaps you should consider spending a couple of hours (or more!) supporting a female director.

Female directors are still a rarity in the filmmaking business. Only eight of last year’s 100 highest-grossing movies were directed by a woman , and that’s a relatively high number for the last decade.

Netflix ― the most popular streaming service, which also releases several movies a month ― has the ability to help fix this problem. Below are a few great female-directed movies that the company has already added. There are hopefully many more are to come.