It’s International Woman’s Day, so perhaps you should consider spending a couple of hours (or more!) supporting a female director.
Female directors are still a rarity in the filmmaking business. Only eight of last year’s 100 highest-grossing movies were directed by a woman, and that’s a relatively high number for the last decade.
Netflix ― the most popular streaming service, which also releases several movies a month ― has the ability to help fix this problem. Below are a few great female-directed movies that the company has already added. There are hopefully many more are to come.
This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.
Premise: A woman living out her van steals a baby to trick her ex-boyfriend's mother into loving her.
Release Year: 2016
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: Teenagers living in France try to start a life of crime.
Release Year: 2016
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: After losing her family in the Khmer Rouge invasion of Cambodia, a young girl is forced to become a child soldier.
Release Year: 2017
Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: Slavery still exists for black people in the U.S., just under different names and in different forms. (Documentary)
Release Year: 2016
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: Hasidic Jews try to leave the closed-off community and join contemporary U.S. society. (Documentary)
Release Year: 2017
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: Two kids who live in an impoverished community and realize they have little chance at succeeding in life decide they should rob a train.
Release Year: 2017
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: Nina Simone truly earned the status of icon, but her personal life was also incredibly troubled. (Documentary)
Release Year: 2015
Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: Two people meet and fall in love while having the same dreams, then struggle to find connection in real life.
Release Year: 2018
Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: An inventive look into the mysteries surrounding and impact of the JonBenet Ramsey murder. (Documentary)
Release Year: 2017
Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Premise: A rural Mississippi town grapples with racism and post-traumatic stress disorder following the return of World War II veterans.
Release Year: 2018
Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes
Here's the trailer.