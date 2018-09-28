Female Members Of House Of Representatives Silently Protest Brett Kavanaugh

Win McNamee via Getty Images Female members of the House of Representatives stand up to protest during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting September 28, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Female members of the House of Representatives stood in silent protest Friday during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s meeting to vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to The Hill, the women stood up while Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was making his opening statement, “looking at him solemnly from the back of the room.”

Women are standing in silent protest at the back of the Judiciary Committee room. They're now being led out by security. pic.twitter.com/TSC8S8VOLW — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 28, 2018

We heard the words of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. We witnessed her bravery and her pain.



I'm sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning to demand they #StopTheVote. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/1sHSOypLkR — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 28, 2018

The women silently left the room when approached by Capitol Police, according to The Hill.

Earlier in the day, the women marched together and gathered on the Capitol steps.

A group of Democratic women from the House—and a few men—gathered on the Capitol steps, Senate side, and is now marching to Hart office building in protest of Kavanaugh, echoing a similar march in 1991. pic.twitter.com/8WJj03k62s — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) September 28, 2018

Marching with colleagues to Senate steps to say we need a full FBI investigation before any vote on #Kavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/DlsPm7l1KF — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) September 28, 2018

Marching to the Dirksen Senate building to oppose this rushed vote on #BrettKavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/WyNmF2GptC — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) September 28, 2018

Right now I am marching with dozens of my female House colleagues to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/kmkP46a6tV — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) September 28, 2018

On Thursday, the Judiciary Committee heard from Christine Blasey Ford as she recalled a sexual assault she says she experienced at the hands of Kavanaugh when the two were in high school.

Chu wrote on Twitter that she believes Blasey’s “allegations are credible and deserve to be investigated.”

“It’s not just about who should be on the Supreme Court, it’s about who should be believed. It’s time we stop silencing victims through doubt, and give them a voice in fact finding,” she said.