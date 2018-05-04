Preacher Speaks Up About The Misogyny She's Faced In Evangelical Circles

Beth Moore is a prominent American evangelist and author who has spent decades studying and preaching from the Bible.

But as a female leader who has worked within conservative evangelical circles for most of her life, she’s faced misogyny from men in ministry ― whether it’s being ignored or made fun of during team meetings, or being criticized by men who flat-out refused to value Bible lessons taught by a woman.

It’s a reality that the evangelist has largely kept silent about ― until now.

On Thursday, Moore posted a blog to her website that revealed some of the sexist attitudes she’s had to endure in more than 20 years of ministry.

Moore says a respected male theologian looked her up and down during their first meeting, smiled “approvingly” and commented that she was “better looking” than another female Bible teacher he knew. She said she learned early to show “constant pronounced deference” to male leaders and when called upon to lead alongside them to “do so apologetically.” Moore said she’s been talked down to by male seminary students who were years younger than her.

I’ve ridden elevators in hotels packed with fellow leaders who were serving at the same event and not been spoken to and, even more awkwardly, in the same vehicles where I was never acknowledged. I’ve been in team meetings where I was either ignored or made fun of, the latter of which I was expected to understand was all in good fun. I am a laugher. I can take jokes and make jokes. I know good fun when I’m having it and I also know when I’m being dismissed and ridiculed. I was the elephant in the room with a skirt on. ... These examples may seem fairly benign in light of recent scandals of sexual abuse and assault coming to light but the attitudes are growing from the same dangerously malignant root. Many women have experienced horrific abuses within the power structures of our Christian world.

Moore is the leader of Living Proof Ministries, an organization she founded in 1994 with the intent of teaching women of all Christian denominations about the Bible. The Texas resident is the author of numerous books and Bible studies, and she’s often called upon to preach at conferences around the world.

Moore wrote that many of the men she’s worked with have shown her nothing but respect and support throughout her career. But she said a “colossal disregard and disrespect of women” persists in some male leaders in conservative Christian circles. For years, she chose to silently accept the challenges that come with being a female evangelical leader in the spotlight.

But she wrote on Thursday that she had decided to speak up now about these experiences for the sake of other female leaders in the evangelical world.

“I cry foul and not for my own sake. Most of my life is behind me,” she wrote. “I do so for the sake of my gender, for the sake of our sisters in Christ and for the sake of other female leaders who will be faced with similar challenges.”

Terry Wyatt via Getty Images "I was the elephant in the room with a skirt on," Beth Moore writes.

The evangelist’s blog seemed to strike a chord with many Christian women online, who started chiming in with their own stories about what it’s like to be a woman in conservative Christian circles who feels called to lead and to preach.

Kaitlyn Schiess, a student working toward a master’s at Dallas Theological Seminary, told HuffPost about a time she experienced pushback from a male classmate.

“In one of my classes at seminary, a man asked in the middle of class, ‘How can I kindly tell my sisters in Christ that they shouldn’t be in the ThM (master of theology) program?’” Schiess recalled. “I appreciate his desire to be loving, but a brief discussion in class about gender roles in the Bible had prompted him to assume the role of ultimate interpreter and judge over the decisions of his female classmates.”

The most important thing evangelicals can do to fight this sort of misogyny is value the insight and contributions of women, Schiess said. That means, among other things, ensuring that male pastors are “learning from and with women.”

“When our seminaries make it possible for men to spend three to five years studying Scripture without women showing up in their classes, on their syllabi or teaching their classes, they will be unprepared to faithfully minister to a church that is at least half women,” she said.

Other women told their own stories on Twitter about being female leaders in the ministry:

Thank u, @BethMooreLPM. I was once invited to preach on a Sunday morning, & the pastor said: "Men, Jen has a few words to share with the ladies & we'll just peek over their shoulders until she is finished." Humiliating, condescending, shocking even since he invited me to preach. https://t.co/HRWgWJh0sN — JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) May 3, 2018

I remember 10 years ago *frequently* being asked if I was at seminary so I could find a husband and be a pastors wife since I didn’t marry someone during undergrad.



No, I’m here to learn. Just like you. — Brittany Salmon (@brittanynsalmon) May 3, 2018

I wanted to preach ever since I was 4 years old. My idea of playing was pretending to be a pastor to my stuffed animals. But my pastor-grandfather told me it was just for boys. As a child I was crushed.



Only in the past 3 years have I been able to reclaim that gift. — Ashley Easter (@ashleymeaster) May 3, 2018

Years ago in an interview for another seminary I was asked a) Was I going to be able to do all that reading, and b) how did my husband feel about my doing the reading? My GRE and transcripts challenged the former question in every way, but I can't tell you how small I felt. — Angelia Dittmeier (@AngDittmeier) May 3, 2018

It's so embedded in us to think we don't matter. When I was at the #lynchburgrevival and was shown so much respect, by the men in my season, it actually surprised me.

That men would listen and wait and say, "We are just so glad you shared this space with us" totally wrecked me. — Kaitlin Curtice (@KaitlinCurtice) May 3, 2018

I went to a Christian college. Took "Intro to Preaching" class and wrote a sermon that was LIT. Final grade was dependent on preaching our sermon at a daily chapel service. They had to split chapel men/women so I could preach. Everyone needed to hear that message. 😡 — Katy glover (@Kgloverii) May 3, 2018

In my years in denominational service, I heard many stories from women representing ministries who had to speak from the floor -- not the pulpit area -- because that was reserved for men. We knew which churches/associations would/would not welcome women to deliver greetings. — Brenda Rick Smith (@brendaricksmith) May 3, 2018

As a woman in her early 20s, I am so grateful for your voice & the pioneering you have done for other women. I grew up thinking there were only a few places for me in the church & it's because of brave women like you I've seen how widely God values me. — Tessa Maye (@misstessamaye) May 3, 2018

Moore’s blog post also provoked an outpouring of comments from evangelical men ― including the prominent pastor Thabiti Anyabwile, who wrote a long letter asking for forgiveness for the attitude he had held toward women in the ministry.

“I hope, with God’s help, to grow in sanctification, especially with regards to any sexism, misogyny, chauvinism, and the like that has used biblical teaching as a cover for its growth,” Anyabwile wrote.

Thank you Beth. This Moore house loves you and are grateful for you. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) May 3, 2018

Your letter brought me to tears. As a pastor of an SBC church I am convicted, and grieved. — Timothy Stephens (@tsstephens) May 3, 2018

You are a rock sister and it’s my and @laurenchandler’s pleasure to call you friend. You are prayed for often and rejoiced over frequently in our home. — Matt Chandler (@MattChandler74) May 3, 2018

Katelyn Beaty, an editor-at-large at Christianity Today, told HuffPost that verses in the Bible instructing women to submit to men have been misinterpreted by some to essentially “baptize male dominance.”

An overly broad approach to women’s submission, coupled with the belief that divorce should be avoided at all costs, is a “potent and literally deadly” combination that leads many women to endure abuse, she said.

“It leads pastors like Paige Patterson to justify or excuse domestic violence or to see it as the price of a godly marriage,” Beaty wrote in an email. “This is a gross departure from the biblical text as well as a grave departure from the pastor’s call to shepherd his members.”

Moore’s blog comes as controversy about the Southern Baptist Convention leader’s attitudes toward women has roiled the denomination. In a recently resurfaced 2000 audio clip, Patterson, the president of a Southern Baptist seminary in Texas, can be heard claiming that physically abused women should try as hard as possible to avoid divorce. This week, he clarified that, although he doesn’t condone abusive relationships, he thinks “non-injurious” abuse might spur a woman to “pray through” the situation rather than get a divorce. The scandal over Patterson has divided the denomination, with some calling for the leader’s resignation and others standing by him.

What Christians, particularly evangelicals, need to do is develop a theology that calls out sexism and misogyny as sins, Beaty said.