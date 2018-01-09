Feminine Power, Intuition and the Golden Globe

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves.” Elizabeth Moss (using Margaret Atwood’s words)

Did you cry when you heard the speeches at the Golden Globe Awards?

If so, you are likely a woman who has fought to be seen, heard and understood; or who has hard-earned credibility in a world not authored by feminine authority; or whose contribution has forged a path for those around her and after her.

For you, the path makers and change agents, the evening demonstrated that your collective work has finally grown to the critical mass of focused intent and action necessary for a systemic paradigm shift. It is your work that has forever transformed the status quo of a masculine-heavy paradigm to which the world has bowed for centuries.

This is a special moment for all of us – and a central event in my life. I have been so preoccupied by the desire to understand and share the dynamics necessary for transformation, that I earned a Ph.D. in Organizational Transformation. For decades since, I have worked with business leaders to help them and their organizations develop conscious purpose and meaningful, inclusive, shared values, and align their operations accordingly.

That is feminine energy at work – creating synergistic environments, supporting meaningful relationships and acknowledging positive progress in intangible ways. Because feminine qualities are largely invisible and intangible, perhaps more native to women because child-bearing provokes their development, they are antithetical to the concrete preference of the masculine paradigm. Therefore and heretofore, they have often been dismissed, demonized and devalued – relegating their practice to the background or even barring their use.

Though an MBA degree earned me the right to walk the hallowed halls of business and better understand its basic rules of success, as a gifted intuitive, it did not improve my patience with having to reduce the speed of my natural gifts, so I could demonstrate the application of slower, logical, analytic capacities.

Along the way, and less secretly with each passing year, I began to employ the distinctly feminine energy of intuition to accelerate the accuracy and speed of strategic solutions or to quickly find the root cause of a complex challenge. In the end, I had the opportunity to discover the power of using both analytic and intuitive intelligence in partnership, as an integrated approach.

I have come to know intuition as an intelligence that can be developed and skillfully applied. Although I came into this world with perceptions of energy and access to information that are uncommon, I have intentionally developed my intuition with as much dedicated practice as I have my analytic intelligence.

Currently, skillfully applied intuition allows me to: perceive others’ essential gifts as well as their thoughts, feelings and motivations in an intimate and accurate way; articulate solutions to complex situations or questions, without physical evidence or research; perceive how relationships are connected and why, or whether business connections will be/can be successful; engage with those on The Other Side so their intent for their loved one is understood in a meaningful way; and facilitate the alignment of individual energy (i.e. “facilitate healing”) so that those who receive it on the other side of the world via phone can feel it and validate the power of their shift.

Quantum physicists declare what feminine intelligence has long known: there is no such thing as time and space, and we are all composed of energy.

Energy is the medium of feminine Knowing.

In this historic moment, you can claim your birthright and develop intuitive intelligence to support your creative purpose. When you do, you can better “feel into the moment” or feel into what is needed; know “what wants to happen”; sense what is emerging or when something or someone is ready (or not); see into the unknown future; or understand what is at the heart of someone’s intent.

While outside intuitive support may be helpful to bring clarity in times of chaos and unknown, if you assign the power of intuition only to those who come uber-equipped by birth, you outsource the responsibility and privilege to tune-in to the truth and wisdom that live within you.