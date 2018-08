NOW PLAYING

Breaking Down The Discrimination That Gay Femme Men Face In The LGBTQ Community

As an effeminate gay man, Corey Camperchioli was once teased for his feminine traits. Now he wears his femininity as a badge of honor. Camperchioli also created a film to confront some of the issues around LGBTQ identity. To learn more about the film, go to www.femmethefilm.com.