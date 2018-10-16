Fendi's $1,000 'Touch Of Fur' Shawl Looks Like A Big Vagina, And People Have Noticed

This probably isn’t the reaction Fendi had a mind.

A new shawl that retails for nearly $1,000 is being widely panned on Twitter because many people think it looks like a vagina.

The shawl didn’t look all that unusual in most of its available colors, such as silver and blue, or in its numerous patterned options. But one shade stood out:

Omfg... it’s rather , ermmmm .. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/HmKcELzfLg — Filthy Remainer Sharon (@Marshall5Sharon) October 12, 2018

“It makes you look like you’re being born,” noted the Guardian.

The pink shade of the silk, wool and fur shawl seems to have disappeared from the Fendi website. However, it was still visible via Google cache, and other retailers that sell the company’s products were still showing off the goods.

Naturally, images of the shawl live forever on social media:

It get really real when you flip it over 😭 pic.twitter.com/eqfNVeoru0 — Eartha Kitten (@ginandtectonica) October 13, 2018

My DH just said "don't let bald men wear it" I can't imagine why... 😂 — Dilemma Diva (@dilemma_diva) October 14, 2018

Just imagine...a head popping out of this thing. https://t.co/BX9HWyv5S6 — Emily (@ChicagoHawkey) October 12, 2018

Wait, so when you wear this it's like re enacting your own birth, but with glasses and a full head of hair? COUNT ME IN or out or whatever — VoteYouBitches_November6 (@bitchkitten5) October 13, 2018

Ummmmmmmm....You buying Fendi's $986 "Touch of Fur" scarf?!?! It resembles something but can't put my finger on it!?! pic.twitter.com/6N9fnBB92Q — Mastermind (@Mastermind) October 15, 2018

That’s my Halloween costume sorted — Ben Gough-Cooper (@ben_gc) October 13, 2018

A gift for those girls who have “everything”. Bet they don’t have this! -Ginger https://t.co/jyL1z3N8aN https://t.co/jyL1z3N8aN — ցíղցҽɾ ՏղɑԹՏ (@GSnaps) October 14, 2018

This is a $990 designer sweater that looks like a vulva. You're welcome.https://t.co/iPKAOK5qJJ — Amanda Quraishi (@ImTheQ) October 15, 2018