Fennex: The Swiss Company Revolutionizing Hearing Technology

With just six months on the market, and already over 120,000 downloads in the Apple Play Store under its belt, , Fennex's reputation precedes it. The young digital innovation lab is born in Zürich, Switzerland with an inspiring vision to make life easier for both the hearing impaired and those who occasionally struggle with more challenging listening situations.

Launched in conjunction with Apple AirPods, the unique concept breaks the mould of what you would typically expect from hearing technology by offering an app that is free to end users, and which provides support in transforming the world into a louder, audibly clearer place. Fennex app has a unique algorithm that analyzes the sounds and environment that surround the user in order to offer the optimum hearing experience. It helps make intimate conversations louder (so that never again will you have to strain to hear what your friends and colleagues are saying) and also provides “background noise reduction”- identifying sounds in the user's environment that it perceives as unnecessary noise - a perfect solution for anyone who has worked in an open plan office environment and does not want to be completely isolated from the external environment.

Augmented hearing with no investment

Gone are the days where hearing aids equal having to sport an unsightly over-ear contraption, or needing to make a substantial investment into purchasing a device.

The beauty of Fennex app is that it utilizes equipment that you likely already have in your possession. An augmented hearing experience is provided through transforming any Apple headphones - both wired and wireless, into a personal hearing amplifier.

Application Highlights

Sure we've mentioned that Fennex can help optimize your overall listening experience but how exactly does it do that? There are a couple of ways in which Fennex offers a completely personalized, bespoke experience.

Hearing test - When launching the app for the first time, users have the option to participate in a short hearing test. Taking just a couple of minutes to complete, the test assesses the individual's hearing abilities and provides them with a comprehensive report. This aids the user in personalizing the app to meet their specific needs.

Hearing augmentation - Fennex offers a variety of different settings which the app user can toggle with in order to select specific preferences for a number of different scenarios.

Memorizes custom settings - Fortunately, the app remembers any modifications you make to the default settings - meaning that it is always offering the best listening experience for you personally, and that you do not need to amend the settings again each time you launch the application.

The app is always working to help you - Even in instances when the app is closed on your phone, you are running other programs, or you are not connected to WiFi/4g, Fennex continues to run in the background therefore continuing to optimize your hearing.

Fennex AG Accolades

The app is presently free to use and download from the Apple Store. Behind the scenes, CEO Alex Mari and team are already in the process of expanding upon the offering of Fennex, with view to incorporate premium services into package.