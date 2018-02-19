Fergie's National Anthem Attempt Slammed As The 'Worst Rendition Ever'

Fergie took a stab at the national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center on Sunday night, and it didn’t go so well.
Her attempt to add a jazz twist to the “Star-Spangled Banner” ― already a notoriously difficult song to sing ― prompted some pretty strong feelings.
During the game’s halftime report, Shaquille O’Neal defended it.
“Fergie, I love you, it was different, it was sexy,” he said.
“Damn right it was different,” Charles Barkley said. “I needed a cigarette after that.”
“Leave it alone,” Shaq replied.
Response on Twitter was less flattering:
