Fetishes of the 'Modern Day' South: Statues, Slavery, and Social Stagnantion

Having grown up in the South for the entirety of my life, I have found myself becoming normalized to the conservative right-wing ideologies, cultures, and experiences that come with living below the Mason-Dixon line. Recently, my car was broken into with LGBTQ hate speech left on the front window. Was I shocked? Absolutely not. Did it make me feel like I didn’t belong in a state that I had called home for the last 24-years? Without a doubt.

With little to no response from the city government and police of Winchester, Virginia, I decided to write a letter to read aloud at the Old Town Winchester, Virginia Development Board meeting on January 4th, 2018 to express my concerns surrounding the Southern community that I currently call home:

“Good evening ladies and gentleman...or however you identify,

My name is Andrew Burrill, and I am a current graduate student at Shenandoah Conservatory graduating this May with my Masters degree in Performing Arts Leadership and Management. Prior to being in Winchester, Virginia., I graduated in 2016 from the University of Virginia in my hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

For me, Social Change has always been important, as I have always identified as being a gay man. I knew at an early age growing up in the South that being gay was never going to be easy, but it was who I was and I knew that was something I could never hide from. Being gay can be seen through the way I carry myself, my mannerisms, and how I choose to be seen by the community in which I have called home for the past year and a half here in Winchester, Virginia.

This even translates into my license plate on my car. Because I have pride in being both a University of Virginia graduate, as well as being a gay man, I thought it would be witty to create a vanity license plate with the staple University of Virginia “V” followed by the letters ERYGAY. For those of you in the audience who might be trying to piece this together, when completed, the license plate spells out “VERYGAY.”

Self Submitted, 2018

On December 13th, I woke up at 3am to my car alarm going off, “FAGGOTS DON’T BELONG IN WINCHESTER!!” - These are the words that I found left on my car with my window shattered out. The thief stole my wallet out of the middle console, my book-bag with my graduate school MacBook in it, and shattered my University of Virginia diploma frame in my backseat that I was bringing home after closing up my office at school for the semester.

Was it stupid to keep my book-bag in my car, especially with the risk of theft being such a reality? Without a doubt. Does that make it okay that someone did what they did? Absolutely not. Since the aftermath of this incident, I’ve experienced internet trolls accusing me of the entire experience not happening, the delivery of death threats to my inbox, and of course those who say I was asking for it by having my book bag in the car. To those people specifically, I ask, if a survivor of sexual assault comes forward, would the first thing you ask them be what outfit they were wearing? Absolutely not, because no human being should ever have to deal with unwarranted hate.

For me, this is my first time experiencing a hate crime based on my sexuality, and who I choose to love. And only three weeks prior to this, my car had flyers advertising membership for the KKK posted on it - this shows that this is not an isolated incident, and that hate is doing well, and growing day by day here in Winchester, Virginia.

Rebecca Dellinger; January 13th, 2018 Ku Klux Klan Propaganda found in Winchester, Virginia filled with Candy to Attract Local Children.

When the police arrived, they did everything in their power to help the situation. However, the minute the officer saw the crime scene, a sense of familiarity washed over his face. I was told that this is a normal occurrence, and that cases like this have been growing within the last couple of months.

Every official reaction I have witnessed from Winchester, Virginia in response to these events have been very reactive and lacking proactive energy and initiative. As mentioned earlier, I am not from Winchester, Virginia and had never been to this city before deciding to attend Shenandoah Conservatory. But the environment that has been cultivated here does not surprise me that events like this would not only occur but also be normalized, both by city officials as well as the police force.

For me, and many other diverse groups of people, the culture that saturates the Historic Downtown Walking Mall of Winchester, Virginia is one that is implicitly discriminatory. For those who may not be familiar with this concept, implicit prejudice is an exceptionally problematic form of bigotry because the offender is unaware of their behavior.

This type of discrimination may occur without a perpetrator acknowledging that they are responsible for prejudicial feelings and actions. An individual who is considered as one who is spreading implicit discrimination traditionally does not purposely and knowingly subject an individual to bigotry. However, his/her actions will reflect his/her subconscious perspective of the minority which they are referring to. For example, when members of the Winchester community discuss how gay people are doing just fine in Historic Downtown Winchester solely because their is an openly gay Mayor for the first time in the city’s history.

If you mirror the current cultural climate to that of Nazi, Germany, it is easy to see similarities in our social landscape. If you go to small towns in Germany, the Swastika is banned from being displayed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed horror at the racist marches that roiled Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend. “It is racist, far-right violence, and clear, forceful action must be taken against it, regardless of where in the world it happens,” she said on German television.

Merkel might have added that such a thing wouldn’t have happened in today’s Germany — because it’s illegal. While America protects the right of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, and other hate groups to hold public rallies and express their views openly, Germany has strict laws banning Nazi symbols and what’s called Volksverhetzung — incitement of the people, or hate speech. Like more than a dozen European countries, Germany also has a law criminalizing Holocaust denial.

And while Confederate statues can be found in many American cities south of the Mason-Dixon Line, there are no statues of Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels gracing public squares in Berlin, let alone Nazi flags or other Nazi art. Public Nazi imagery was long ago destroyed, and swastikas were long since knocked off the walls of Nazi-era buildings. The only Nazi imagery you’ll find is in exhibits devoted to understanding the horror of the period.

The statues paying homage to the Nazi soldiers have all been taken down and put in museums. However, it is 2018 and we have statues of Confederate soldiers lining the Winchester, Virginia Historic Walking Mall, with remnants of slavery floating in the air. From what I can see, this small Southern town has a fetish for colonialism.

These buildings were owned by slavers, these buildings were built by slaves. Slaves were sold on the courthouse steps, this is where the slave auction took place. Historic Old Town Winchester, like many other small Southern towns, must acknowledge these events in order to move forward in solidarity with a community that is meant for everyone, not just the old money, good ol’ boy mentality, that keeps the life-force of these towns flowing in the wrong direction.

In a time of political and social divisiveness, the elected officials of our community have, now more than ever, a commitment to helping the constituents that they serve. I believe that the only way for hateful actions like this to be prevented in the future is to be proactive and engage the leaders of our community with realistic expectations of change and this is where you all come in.

Some realistic and necessary ideas for change include the following:

1.) Mandatory Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity training for all city officials and elected offices.

2.) A newly formed subcommittee of this board that is dedicated to examining the Confederate statues and culture that currently finds it’s home in the Winchester, Virginia community. This committee should include a special emphasis on improving diversity and inclusion for people of color, varying socioeconomic statuses, diverse sexuality and religions as well as more active external relations with the community.

3.) A Hate Crimes Task Force on the Police Department, with open accessibility and transparency to this task force and downtown updates for the community when a crime is committed for more active and engaging awareness.

4.) A more active relationship between the local government and the police with regard to the community they serve. There is a problem while looking at the common view of the police as being homophobic, racist, etc. How do we as a community, and the people who protect us, take hate crimes seriously? Community Town Halls with the Police Department could ease current tensions and add a dialogue between two sides who both view each other in opposition.

5.) Having cameras in key places where crime is saturated. After speaking with Eden Freeman the City Planner, I was told that she has been working on getting cameras in strategic places for the last three years. This is unacceptable. With the Apple Blossom Festival being one of the largest parades on the east coast, the city is doing nothing to keep the people who call this place home from crime that is becoming normalized and reoccurring.

6.) The city released a statement through LocalDMV in 2015 saying that the city was in favor of replacing the Confederate Battle Flag that was previously on the City Seal with something they think will, “represent the city in a more favorable light.” Now, every Tuesday, the council makes its most important decision beneath a seal on the wall that depicts a Confederate Government flag, otherwise known as the "Stars and Bars.” This is absolutely unacceptable and must change, it is 2018.

7.) I understand that the Mayor of Winchester, Virginia is a member of several minority identities, but my question remains of whether or not he is using his position to progress the needs of the gay community in a small Southern town? He has a voice, authority, and a platform, yet complicity saturates the Historic Walking Mall of Winchester. How are we celebrating a gay Mayor when we do not have a program for gay homeless youth being kicked out of their homes for whom they choose to love?

8.) The Winchester Star’s lack of publishing news that’s relevant to the constituents its serving. The job of journalists are not solely to be a mouthpiece for the police force. If rampant break-ins are happening and not being reported, why is this? In my opinion, this can be linked back the newspaper being owned by the Byrd family.

Politico Harry F. Bryd, Sr.

For those who do not know, U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, Sr., controlled Virginia politics. Senator Byrd promoted the inherently racist and discriminatory "Southern Manifesto" opposing integrated schools in the South. On February 25, 1956, Byrd called for what became known as Massive Resistance. This was a group of laws, passed in 1956, intended to prevent integration of the schools. U.S. senator Harry F. Byrd, Sr., was unrepentant about his role in Virginia’s racial history. He never apologized for his role in Massive Resistance, which resulted in children in one Virginia county going without public schools for five years.

Byrd also posthumously aided a fellow Virginian, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, by restoring his citizenship, which had been stripped during the Civil War. In 1971. If that wasn’t enough, Byrd successfully amended a bill to allow chrome imports from the white-minority government of Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), contravening existing foreign policy. The move, denounced as racist by African leaders, remained the law until 1977, when the ban, over Byrd’s objection, was reinstated and remained in force until a black-majority government was installed.

Lastly, when President Jimmy Carter asked Byrd to find black and female state judges as candidates for the federal bench, he instead submitted a list of white lawyers. When Carter ignored him and selected a black state judge, Byrd successfully blocked his nomination.

Why is all of this important? Because it can be seen that this newspaper, still owned by his family, is continuing on with their complicity of not reporting hate, and by not allowing the community of Winchester, Virginia to move into a generation that is meant for all people.

All of us who are openly gay, and allies to gay individuals, are living and writing the history of our movement in this very moment. To quote Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in the history of California, “Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself."

Human Rights Campaign

For me, I will continue driving with my “VERYGAY” license plate until I graduate with my Masters from Shenandoah Conservatory this May and move to Los Angeles full time for work, and until then and I will not be bullied and made to feel like I don’t deserve basic human rights in 2018, even if the statues around me say differently.

The fight is not over, and there are still many people who would not like to see equality happen, especially in Southern communities, and in the months remaining in Winchester, Virginia I am committed in encouraging activism among my fellow students and community members who will continue this work far after I am gone.

Even if this is not you, may I remind you, to be complicit is to be guilty. If you see discrimination happening, in any capacity, I ask you, please stand up and say something - it could make all the difference in the world.

I would like to end with these words from my past advisor at the University of Virginia:

If I thrive, You Thrive, We all Thrive