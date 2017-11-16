FIAF's Trophée des Arts Gala 2017

AmberDeVos Peter Marino, Helene Desmarais, Sidney Toledano

On the evening of November 13th, The Trophee des Arts Gala was held at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. The French Institute Alliance Français gathered New York’s most prominent Francophiles and philanthropists to honor Christian Dior Couture President & CEO Sidney Toledano and renowned architect Peter Marino. Dinner Chairs Nancy Cain Marcus, Nicole Salmasi, Lauren Santo Domingo, Janine & J. Tomilson Hill, William & Clémence Von Mueffling, Robert & Elisabeth G. Wilmers and Junior committee co-chairs Jacques Bolelli, Helene Comfort, Eugenia Comini & Edward Bayliss, Stephanie Binder-Elbaz & Benjamin Elbaz, Alexandra Kerry, Charles & Cécile de Lardemelle, Jeanne & Alexandre Leviant, Marie-Noëlle & John Pierce and Jordan M. Phillips orchestrated a glamorous evening for the benefit of the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) .

The reception in the landmark hotel filled with fashionable bodies enjoying cocktails and hors d'ouerves while checking out the fabulous silent auction. The silent auction was a magnificent collection of the best of French design, art, travel, experiences,cuisine and wine. The coveted silent auction highlights were London Splendor with the Ambassador of France, private concert with celebrated pianist Anne Queffelec, ice cream with director Agnes Varda, drinks with artist Francoise Gilot in New York City, limited edition Lady Dior handbag embossed, “We gave a party for the gods, and the gods all came”, private luncheons with CEO’s of LMVH, L’Oreal, M+T and Louis Vuitton or private luncheons with political figures Valerie Pecresse in Paris, The French Ambassador to the U.S. in Washington, Chanel mother of pearl diamond earrings, cooking class at Fernandi Paris, rare 1998 Piper-Heidsieck in home champagne tasting for twelve.

French and Francophile guests sauntered to the hotel ballroom for a candlelight dinner with L'Atelier Rouge floral designs at the table. FIAF President Marie-Monique Steckel warmly welcomed everyone to the annual gala. Journalist Magalie Laguerre - Wilkinson served as the lovely master of ceremonies. The seated guests tucked into the appetizer of buratta and squash trio with a butternut vinaigrette.

An emotional Peter Marino accepted the award from Janine Hill for the 2017 Trophée des Arts grateful for the opportunity to benefit the arts education of others. The Trophée des Arts distinguishes an artist who exemplifies FIAF's mission of French-American friendship and cross-cultural exchange. Sidney Toledano accepted the Pilier d’Or Award from Helene Desmarais for artistic leadership. The Pilier d’Or recognizes a leading business figure, diplomat, or philanthropist for outstanding contributions to the French-American community. Both distinguished gentlemen received a Rene Lalique Avallon crystal vase. After the main course of citrus grilled branzino, escarole and marble potatoes with burnt lemon and exciting live auction began. The best of the best was auctioned by Christie's America President, Brook Hazelton.

As everyone sipped Marly Domaine Hamelin Chablis and Chateau Lafitte Laujac Medoc wines, the action on the floor swirled around the bidding for a 7 day luxury mountain getaway for ten to Jackson Hole, Walk the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival VIP package, a one of a kind Dior Joaillerie heart shaped ring, Splendor and Sparkle in Paris with airfare, 3 nights in the 5 star Plaza Athnee with Dior spa treatment,cooking class at Ecole de Cuisine Alain Ducasse, private tour of Christain Dior exhibit and concert at Theatres des Champs-Elysee or a luxury French Riveria Romance at the 5-star Hotel Martinez.

While guests finished the chocolate manjari walnut cake, French roast coffee and tea, the silent auction continued on cell phones. The CharityBuzz consisted of one of a kind experiences; a private lunch for two with Peter Marino at his New York City office, a private lunch for two in Paris with Sidney Toledano, internships at Dior, Fendi, Assouline, CR Fashion Book, luxurious VIP trips to London, Cannes, Budapest, Paris, Riveria, Milan, Biarritz, Miami, Provence, Martinique, Cannes and New York for five star hotels, VIP tickets to Paris and New York Fashion Week shows, private Museum tours, chef tastings at restaurants in Paris and New York, curated champagne and wine tastings and guided art tours.

