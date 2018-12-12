Fiance Of Missing Colorado Mom Is Cooperating With Police, Lawyer Says

The fiance of a Colorado mother missing since Thanksgiving is praying for her safe return and is cooperating with the police investigation into her disappearance, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Patrick Frazee has been voluntarily helping investigators in the Thanksgiving Day disappearance of flight instructor Kelsey Berreth, 29, Colorado Springs lawyer Jeremy Loew said in a statement emailed to HuffPost.

“Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement,” swabs for DNA comparisons and photographs, Loew said, adding that Frazee “hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return.”

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage taken on Nov. 22 that shows Berreth shopping with her 1-year-old daughter at a Safeway in Woodland Park, some 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs ― the last confirmed sighting.

Frazee told investigators he last saw Berreth after her shopping trip, when he picked up their daughter, police said. Frazee, according to investigators, also said he received a text message from her on Nov. 25. Authorities haven’t disclosed the content of that message.

According to police, Frazee did not report Berreth missing and ignored an invitation to a press conference police held Monday to raise awareness about the disappearance.

When a reporter at the press conference asked why Frazee wasn’t in attendance, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young replied, “That’s a question you’d have to ask him.”

Loew told HuffPost his client was unable to attend.

“Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee’s absence at the local news conference recently held by the Woodland Park Police Department,” the attorney said. “Mr. Frazee was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated.”

ABC News approached Frazee outside Loew’s office on Tuesday, but he declined to talk. When the network followed him to his Florissant residence, Frazee warned reporters they were trespassing.

“This is private property, this is a private road,” he said, according to video of the encounter.

Frazee will continue to cooperate with police, but will not participate in media interviews, his lawyer said.

“He does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation,” Lowe said.

The missing woman’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, who lives in Idaho, first reported the disappearance on Dec. 2.

“We won’t quit looking,” she said in a brief statement at Monday’s press conference.

De Young said police are treating the case as a missing person investigation.

“We have not identified anyone as a suspect,” the police chief said.

Authorities have yet to verify information that purports to show Kelsey Berreth’s cellphone signal was picked up near Irving, Idaho, roughly 600 miles away, on the afternoon of Nov. 25, De Young said.

“It could just be a false ping.” Woodland Park Police Comdr. Chris Adams told KEPR-TV.

Kelsey Berreth’s family has released few details about her life or her relationship with Frazee.

An individual who answered a message HuffPost sent Wednesday to the “Missing Mother – Kelsey Berreth” Facebook page, which police say is maintained by the family, offered no additional information.

“The family want everyone to know that they greatly appreciate all the support, concern and assertiveness in working to bring Kelsey home,” the response said.

Kelsey Berreth is described as a white female with brown hair, approximately 5 foot 3 and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262, or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 719-647-5999.