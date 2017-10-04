40 Fierce Halloween Ideas If You Hate The 'Girl Costume' Aisle

Halloween costume shopping is typically fun, but sometimes, the options for girls are anything but.

Often, parents shopping for their daughters for Halloween are faced with sexualized outfits or stereotypical costumes, like princesses and other so-called “girly” ideas.

While there’s nothing wrong with being a princess (especially in the age of Disney’s newest heroines), girls should also be given the option to creatively show off their fierceness beyond stereotypes.

Here are 40 empowering costumes for girls (or boys!) to wear this Halloween: