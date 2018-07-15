2018 World Cup: France vs. Croatia Live Updates

The 2018 World Cup in Russia ends Sunday with the squad from France facing off against the surprising dark horse Croatia.
World Cup soccer is absolutely the best in the world, and this game is sure to provide some memorable moments. France, which lost in the 2006 final match to Italy, is back with a thirst for what would be the nation’s second World Cup title. But that pales in comparison to Croatia, the underdog team that made history with the nation’s first appearance in a final.
