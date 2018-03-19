Fifth Harmony Members Going On Indefinite Hiatus To 'Pursue Solo Endeavors'

Members of the pop group Fifth Harmony announced Monday that the group will be going on an indefinite hiatus “in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui made the announcement via the group’s Instagram.

The group formed during the second season of “The X Factor” and have been together for six years. Camila Cabello, the original fifth member, left the group in December 2016.

Fifth Harmony’s indefinite hiatus will not be immediate. The group said they will honor the shows they have remaining through the end of 2018.

Fifth Harmony released three studio albums total, including “Reflection” in 2015, “7/27” in 2016 and “Fifth Harmony” in 2017.