Woman Accusing Actor Danny Masterson Of Rape Speaks Out

Declaring that she “stayed quiet long enough,” one of the four women who has accused Danny Masterson of rape has come forward.

Bobette Riales wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the former “That ’70s Show” actor repeatedly assaulted her sexually. “All I seek is justice,” she wrote.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

Riales and Masterson appear to have been in a relationship in 2003.

A previous accuser, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, wrote back to praise Riales for coming forward. “He will never do this to another human being ever again,” she wrote.

You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 21, 2017

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office told the New York Daily News that it has been investigating Masterson, 41, for nearly a year. But, according to HuffPost, the investigation stalled despite what one law enforcement official said was “overwhelming” evidence against the actor.

The four allegations originate from incidents in the early 2000s. At least three of the accusers, like Masterson, were Scientologists, HuffPost reported.

Masterson has denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, Netflix told HuffPost that it had written Masterson out of its show “The Ranch” and that he would not be returning “as a result of ongoing discussions.”

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Danny Masterson and Bobette Riales in 2003.

A representative of Masterson didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.