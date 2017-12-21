Woman Accusing Actor Danny Masterson Of Rape Speaks Out

Declaring that she “stayed quiet long enough,” one of the four women who has accused Danny Masterson of rape has come forward.
Bobette Riales wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the former “That ’70s Show” actor repeatedly assaulted her sexually. “All I seek is justice,” she wrote.
Riales and Masterson appear to have been in a relationship in 2003.
A previous accuser, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, wrote back to praise Riales for coming forward. “He will never do this to another human being ever again,” she wrote.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office told the New York Daily News that it has been investigating Masterson, 41, for nearly a year. But, according to HuffPost, the investigation stalled despite what one law enforcement official said was “overwhelming” evidence against the actor.
The four allegations originate from incidents in the early 2000s. At least three of the accusers, like Masterson, were Scientologists, HuffPost reported.
Masterson has denied the allegations.
Earlier this month, Netflix told HuffPost that it had written Masterson out of its show “The Ranch” and that he would not be returning “as a result of ongoing discussions.”
A representative of Masterson didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article referred to Bobette Riales as a fifth accuser. She is among the four accusers in previous reports but had not spoken publicly before.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.