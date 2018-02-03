A 'Fifty Shades Of DeVito' Film Would Make The World A Better Place

With the 12th season of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” ending nearly a year ago, many fans might be wondering what cast member Danny DeVito has been up to since then.
DeVito made his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller’s “The Price” back in March and in the summer shot Tim Burton’s live action remake of “Dumbo.”
And now the good people at Funny Or Die have put together the trailer for a “Fifty Shades of Grey” parody that many of us would gladly pay to see. If only he could find time to make this “Fifty Shades” film a reality.