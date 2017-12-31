Fifty Years After Renouncing History, The Counterculture Made History in 'The Post', 'Detroit', 'The Deuce' & 'The Vietnam War'

Remember that history is written by the victors. That's why the Counterculture renounced history in the 1960s. It's also why so many of us who remain of the Counterculture are embracing history today, either by recalling history ourselves -- and thereby assuming victory in that history -- or by being portrayed as protagonists in one of the conflicts we faced. Although the term 'counterculture' originally referred to the youth culture that took to the streets in protest against political issues favored by the political establishment, in retrospect we can today recognize a greater cross section of the society that throughout the last half century organized efforts to open the society and culture to the lifestyles and political representation of all people as guaranteed by democratic principles. This includes the organizations and sites of sponsorship and networks of the free press, media and internet that operate outside and alternatively to and often against the governments of cities, states, nations and cultures formed by historical and cultural entities dominating policy and economics.

The values and issues that mattered most to the Counterculture of the 1960s and 1970s saturate three of this year's most socially relevant and artistically accomplished historical dramatizations: Steven Spielberg's The Post, set in 1971 Washington, DC; Kathryn Bigelows' and Mark Boal's Detroit, set in 1967; and David Simon's, James Pelecanos', Michelle MacLaren's and Janes Franco's The Deuce, set in early 1970s New York. And of course the Counterculture is depicted in its full glory by the documentarians, Ken Burns and Linda Novick, in their ten-episode PBS series Vietnam, covering the war years 1963-75. And all this despite that, or perhaps because, we still haven't resolved all our differences over these and other polarizing histories.

For many of us who demonstrated in the streets in the 1960s and 1970s, or organized dissent through publications or community programs, there remain the unanswered questions. Is it more desirable for a society to be historically informed and dutiful, or to be spiritually creative and questioning? For us to be mindful of our inheritance and relations, or to be true to ourselves as individuals? To know why we do what we do, or to find out what else can be done?

The Post, Twentieth Century Fox Protesters in The Post demonstrating outside The Supreme Court building in support of full disclosure of what the government knew about the Vietnam War and when they knew it.

The most obvious answer to the questions may seem to be "All of the above". But when painful social memories and the emotions attached to them intervene with such excruciating force, we become torn over making such an obvious and easy response, and the questions facing every generation identifying and evaluating what is shared and what is different between generations don't get answered.

But not just the questions between generations. Also between cultures, nations, perceived races, ethnic groups, faiths and enclaves. And, of course, between a group and an individual. In each case, we are critical of the history someone else has written for and about us. So much so that we refuse to face the so-called victors writing the history, even in the event that it is apparent to us that we should be doing at least some of the writing ourselves -- and thereby claiming some of the victory for the positive changes made.

The Post, Twentieth Century Fox Antiwar Protesters in The Post demonstrating outside The Washington Post.

As expected, social conflict over what is just and unjust in The Post pits the government against the press. In Detroit it's the white police and legal system that incite fear and violence within the black hood. In The Deuce, it's not so much the Manhattan administrative system and the mob and the pimps with their prostitutes competing for turf, as much as all are continually negotiating the terms of their joint ventures. Finally, Vietnam brings the global struggles between Capitalism and Communism and Democracy and Imperialism into the equation, but in the journalists' lens, it's ordinary citizens who must struggle to survive the directives of the ideologues and generals in power on all sides that are made history's central focus.

Ultimately, it’s we viewers whose histories are being narrated, or are being inspired by them, who are asked by the production's creators to consider whether we are living in a way in which we are true to ourselves, or instead are falling in step with what is expected, paid for, and demanded of us. It is a question that is most acute to the surviving Baby Boomers who lived the depicted 1960s and 1970s out, and who can verify or decry the accuracy of their historicization. But these histories also shaped the lives of younger American viewers who see themselves facing many of the same conflicts renewed by a new Constitutional threat within our national government today. As well as those nationals abroad feeling the negative ramifications of a retrogressive, defensive and undemocratic American nationalism on the rise.

The Post, Twentieth Century Fox The day The Washington Post joined the Counterculture, however briefly.

Writers LIz Hannah and Josh Singer carved out The Post in stratified history, as the story not only depicts events in 1971, it reaches back through layers of chronology with each disclosure of the Pentagon Papers by the New York Times. I remember this episode distinctly as I was approaching draft age and partook with numerous friends in the demonstrations that erupted as a result of the disclosures. I was even expelled from my Jesuit high school that week for skipping school to demonstrate, as well as for refusing to cut my shoulder-length hair that would subsequently grow to my waist.

Back at The Post, characters, including the paper’s affluent trustees, read the disclosures in agony over sons and daughters surviving or perished in a war they suddenly find out was willingly mischaracterized as winnable by Presidents Nixon, Johnson, Kennedy, Eisenhower and Truman, despite that The Pentagon informed them there was little likelihood from the start that the US would win the conflict. After Nixon and the Justice Department file an injunction against the Times to stop further publication of the Pentagon Papers, The Washington Post steps in to resume publication of the Papers until they too are stopped by an injunction. At the end of The Post, The Supreme Court -- and thereafter history -- vindicate the Constitutional right of The Post and The Times to publish the papers, with a 6-3 decision in favor of the press. As the film nears its end, we hear the majority opinion written and delivered by Justice Black, which itself reaches back to James Madison, who wrote the First Amendment clause stating that the press is to serve the governed, not the governors.

Detroit, Annapurna Pictures Detroit, home to Motown, mecca for the black musician who dreams of transcending the hood. Among those persecuted by white police in the Detroit riot are aspiring Motown singers.

When we watch Detroit and The Deuce, we are made to remember or learn that there are other relevant social contests being waged besides war, and waged by less white and less affluent countercultural, counter-historical enclaves. They are also conflicts that stir memories of long, often ugly and destabilizing dynamics that destroyed neighborhoods in various cities of the US. The stereotypes purposely represented on the screen indict the long colonialist and racist history we have yet to throw off, while reminding us of the hatreds seething beneath the American demographics.

Detroit, Annapurna Pictures. Neither side in the Detroit riot is free of blame. Director Kathryn Bigelow traced this route around political enemies in Zero Dark Thirty between al-Qaeda terrorists and the CIA. Only this time the sides are anything but even in terms of bases of power, financing and weaponry. Which makes the hatred of the racists here, and the fear of the victims, much easier to deplore and sympathize.

And yet Bigelow and Boal seem to suggest that some of these stereotypes evolved with time into political and cultural countercultures (the black Motown musicians; the white women eager to date black men; the black police officers and security) set on discrediting the bigotries that allowed the brutality, graft and poverty to ensue. Detroit portrays the dynamically evolving crucible that the Motor City had become, yet threatened the racists that dominated. In this the filmmakers recreate the moment that the racists win out by wrenching apart the black and white countercultures, as the riot and fires decimate the inner city communities and neighborhoods well into the 1990s. As viewers visiting the alienating streets of Detroit and The Deuce, we either identify with or are alienated by the people, places and periods. Another way to put the social equation is to ask which side of the history played out do we side with? The losers or the victors? Meaning, the exploited and impoverished or the impoverishing and exploiting?

Detroit, Annapurna Pictures. History tells is that armed white police and unarmed black suspects far from public view too often enact a deadly chemical combustion. In this case history tells us three black men die. Freed of the trope of suspense, director Kathryn Bigelow is free to paint a picture of racial loathing that has no moral defense.

Of the three chronicles of history -- The Post, Detroit and The Deuce -- only The Deuce fictionalizes the facts, people and places, and then only to facilitate a history bereft of biography, given that the sex industry in the 1970s was illegal yet operated freely so long as there was a police force eagerly on the take and a mob to underwrite and orchestrate the distribution of proceeds. To quote the 1960s television police drama, Dragnet, only the names have been changed to protect the innocent -- and in the case of The Deuce, the guilty.

Perhaps, most significant of all, in both Detroit and The Deuce we find ourselves in the middle of an ongoing racial, sexual and economic contest that still separates today's audiences, whether by choice or by the redlining designs of city planners that prevented people of color from getting mortgages in designated neighborhoods, or by political gerrymandering the electoral constituency so to favor one party. (The 2015 HBO miniseries, Show Me A Hero, by Paul Haggis and David Simon. excelled at conveying this.) The artists and producers of both Detroit and The Deuce expertly navigate the spiritual/moral and sexual/racial/physical terrains separating the characters in the productions. The result is we find ourselves against our wills drawn into contests of survival that could have been avoided by a simple act of dissent.

Detroit, Annapurna Pictures. The three police officers accused of killing three black men execution style, including a budding Motown singer, in Detroit's Algiers Hotel during the 1967 riot.

Taken to a higher plane of speculation, the three dramas represent governing principles that either favor acting in accordance with, and thereby perpetuating present historical institutions and legacies, or choosing rather to seek out spiritual and creative liberation and transcendence from the past. And at this moment in history -- New Year 2018 -- the stakes are raised even higher, given that all four productions are made to remind us that the infringements on social rights, provisions and protections being ravaged by the current President of the United States and the Republican Congress, are infringements seen by its citizens before in other historical incarnations -- as The Post points out.

At the same time, race baiting and bashing is on the rise under this administration, which makes watching Detroit even more difficult than it would have been under the Obama administration. Similarly, watching the rough, brutal and fatal handling of women, and the entrapment and arrest of consenting gay men in The Deuce, after hearing of our current President's handling of women, and concurrent with today's media's outing of real-life and high-powered sexual offenders, gay and straight, raises the currency and the function of The Deuce to a call to action.

HBO Episode 3 of The Deuce, directed by James Franco. The hotspot in 1971-72 where everyone in the Sexual Revolution counterculture can meet, regardless of their kink, courtesy of the mob. And where the scriptwriters various thread entwine.

The Deuce also makes clear in scenes brilliantly portrayed by Maggie Gylennhal as the streetwalker-turned-porn director, named Candy -- but just as essentially by Dominique Fishback as Darlene, Pernell Walker as Ruby "Thunder Thighs", Kayla Foster as Barbara, and Emily Meade as Lori -- that women sex workers, then as now, suffer the brutality and even death inflicted as much from their male pimps as from their male clients. Their most crucial scenes were co-written by Lisa Lutz and Megan Abbott to ensure a woman’s point of view kept the scenes from veering toward objectification or seeming overwrought. If there is a subtext here relevant to a wider cross-section of women from lower-income brackets that has gone without comment by the media, it's that the decrease in social benefits in store under the current GOP Congress, considered in tandem with the economic pressures on unskilled women seen on The Deuce, forewarns us that single mothers in desperation can soon be forced onto the streets in numbers not seen in decades.

HBO HBO. Maggie Gylennhal as Candy (also an Executive Producer), Pernell Walker as Ruby "Thunder Thighs", and Emily Meade as Lori . As sex workers, they suffer the brutality and risk even death as much from their male pimps as from their male clients.

Of course, beside the old Countercultures seen in the The Post, Detroit, and The Deuce, the dramas reflect the emergence of new countercultures that have emerged since the Occupy, Black Lives and Pussy March demonstrators of the last decade evolved their own demands of government, commerce and educational institutions. And to large extent it's been these youthful demonstrators that have been raising the visibility and voices of the new Counterculture. But to understand what the generations share, we must first understand why we who called ourselves the Counterculture all those decades ago chose to value moralism and the moment at hand as being more authentic than the lessons history "teach" us.

In 1967, Susan Sontag articulated it best for the Counterculture she represented when she asserted the truism that "every era has to reinvent the project of 'spirituality' for itself". As the opening salvo of her influential essay, "The Aesthetics of Silence", published in The New York Review of Books, and later her book, Styles of Radical Will, both concerning the art and culture of what could then still be called the avant-garde, Sontag intended that her pithy, if not entirely original, observation modeled the youthful striving for authenticity that in the 1960s was imagined to be achieved by "dropping out" of establishment society and/or dissenting against the authorities of the day.

HBO .Episode 3 of The Deuce, directed by James Franco. As their sex workers risk life and limb, pimps play.

The enemy of this spirituality and authenticity, is identified by Sontag in "Thinking Against Oneself", an essay she published in the same year as "The Aesthetics of Silence", and made the third chapter of her book. In it, she makes clear her bias, and the prejudice of the generation as she saw it. Although it is 1967, she is referring to the Modernist century leading up to and informing both sides of the ideological divide when she writes, "Ours is a time in which every intellectual or artistic or moral event is absorbed by a predatory embrace of consciousness: historicizing. Any statement or act can be assessed as a necessarily transient 'development', or on a lower level, belittled as mere 'fashion'."

A few paragraphs later, Sontag moves in for the ideological kill, with historicism bagged, tagged and pronounced dead.

"We understand something by locating it in a multi-determined temporal continuum. Existence is no more than the precarious attainment of relevance in an intensely mobile flux of past, present and future. But even the most relevant events carry within them the form of their obsolescence. Thus a single work is eventually a contribution to a body of work; the details of a life form part of a life history; an individual life history appears unintelligible apart from social, economic and cultural history; and the life of a society is the sum of 'preceding conditions.' …The becoming of man is the history of the exhaustion of his possibilities … And yet the equally incontestable result of all this genius is our sense of standing in the ruins of thought and the verge of the ruins of history and of man himself."

PBS, The Vietnam War The filmed execution that turned thousands of Americans against the war in 1967.

Let's put this summarization in its political context. 1967 is the year that President Lyndon Johnson escalated the war in terms of tens of thousands of men and women on the ground and proportionate strikes from the air. In response, the protests against US engagement in Vietnam grow by hundreds of thousands. Then, too, 1967 is the year that the media coins the name "hippies" for the segment of the counterculture in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York that chose "dropping out" of, rather than agitating against, the so-called Great Society. In the same year, Detroit is only one of 59 US cities that burned amid race riots. 1967 is also the year that the newly-formed National Organization for Women (NOW) persuades President Johnson to issue an executive order banning discrimination on the basis of sex in hiring and employment. Culturally it is the year that Jefferson Airplane releases White Rabbit, The Beatles sing Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds, and Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin are introduced to the world at The Monterey Pop Festival. Artistically, it is the year that Andy Warhol fuses popular culture with high culture in his silkscreened immortalization of Marilyn Monroe. And around the modern world, a new artists movement called Conceptual Art called for the partial or complete dematerialization of the art object.

PBS, The Vietnam War Weaponizing the women of South Vietnam was the kind of issue that polarized the ranks of both pro and antiwar demonstrators.

And so, Sontag and other leading, if diverse and divergent, social critics of the day -- Paul Goodman, Hannah Arednt, Lionnel Trilling, Herbert Marcuse, Germaine Greer and Noam Chomsky -- along with the army of activists of the 1960s and 1970s -- were disseminating a new social moralism which became the spirituality of authenticity. It was an authenticity that white kids saw coming not from white culture, but from the politicization of blacks in the Civil Rights movement, whether led by a moderates like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr., Jesse Jackson and Shirley Chisholm, or by radicals such as Malcom X, Angela Davis, Eldridge Cleaver and The Black Panthers. Or on a wider playing field, from the black music of Jazz, the Blues, Rhythm and Blues, and -- relevant to Detroit - Motown.

Along with the culture of Native Americans, Black culture was the least historicized and best organized in terms of dissent. And so it informed the strategies and tactics of use to the subsequent formation of the Antiwar, Sexual and Feminist Liberation and Latin American Farmworkers movements. It is this spirituality of dissent that still informs NFL players who in 2017 took the knee during the National Anthem -- and for many, recalls the medal ceremony in the 1968 Oympics in Mexico City, where, The Star Spangled Banner began to play, the African-American bronze and gold medal athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, raised their fists in solidarity with black power.

Left: Taking the Knee, 2017. Right: 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. When The Star Spangled Banner began to play, the African-American bronze and gold medal athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, raised their fists in solidarity with black power.

In many senses, the white protestors of the 1960s co-opted the tactics developed by the Civil Rights demonstrations strategists. This notion of 'co-option', in fact, became a major concern of the student demonstrators, a concern that Marcuse wrote about as a result of being on the front lines of the campus protests. It's on the front lines that Marcuse heard of 'co-option', a word that the students invented and bandied about when they found that one of their ideas hhad been lifted by someone identified with the establishment -- a reporter or a politician -- using Left terminology and ideas to the Right's advantage. Ignoring the notion of the political philosopher, Proudhon, that "property is theft", Marcuse and the students made a major issue out of who co-opted what idea from whom, usually blaming the establishment, and the media in particular, for co-opting, and thereby diluting or demeaning the idea's original and true value.

Fast-forwarding to 2017, in The Post, Spielberg could be accused of co-opting the activism and words of several sources. For instance, in the scene in which a group of demonstrators are assembled outside a park, a male voice heard over a megaphone recites a famous speech, nicknamed the "put your bodies upon the gears" speech delivered by the late activist Mario Savio, an early member of the Berkeley Free Speech Movement. In the film, the demonstration takes place in 1971, in Washington, DC. Savio, however, gave the speech at Berkeley University in December, 1964. It's the kind of co-option that Marcuse and the students were fearful about, though it can be argued that Spielberg is essentially on the same side as Savio, and after the same ends.

PBS, The Vietnam War South Vietnam , 1967.

Ultimately, however, it was the counterculture on the streets and campuses of the late 1960s who delivered the death blow to historicism when they accused the historicists -- both the Capitalists and the Marxists -- of 'co-opting' their criticisms of bourgeoise-liberal society with the intent to trivialize, if not suppress, their popular revolution. In this new coinage of the term 'co-option', the youth culture abandoned history as a platform for correcting militarism, racism, sexism and homophobia. Which is why it is ironic that, fifty years later, we activists who survived are deriving considerable satisfaction in watching the current spate of dramatizations centering around our reformation of society.

Ironically, there is historical reason for our softening resistance to historicism. We had, after all, twice elected the Vietnam resister, Bill Clinton, as President from 1993-99. And after eight years of being accorded unprecedented transparency and productivity from the Obama White House (Obama being the third Boomer President), thinking people are in shock over the new irrational and obstructionist policies being pursued by all three chambers of the 2017 government.

PBS, The Vietnam War Rescue in South Vietnam , 1967.

In the relationship to the present day political crisis brought on by President Trump and the Republican Congress, we Boomers are at a disadvantage when compared with our younger counterparts. In our youth we saw for ourselves that we were being lied to about the motives, strategies and fatalities of one imperialist war waged overseas and another imperialist war waged against the nation's own citizens at home by the news media that served them. It was that very vision of an autocratic government in contempt of the populace it governed that infused the new spirituality of the 1960s that Sontag essays. It is a spirituality defined by secular, moral and individualistic aesthetic terms disseminated through the arts, entertainment and dissent waged against the political establishment undermining the monumental democratic rights, checks and balances guaranteed by the American Constitution and its Amendments.

The chief difference between the youth culture we were then and the senior culture we remaining Boomers have become, is that the utopian visions we dreamily clung to fifty years ago we believed to have come not from our inheritance of history, which was written famously by the imperialist victors in power, but from our own unrestrained and original experience, creativity and freedom to think for ourselves (or so we thought). So ecstatic was our imaginarium (our delusion?) of unprecedented originality, that millions of us romanticized it, and the musical HAIR immortalized it, also in 1967, as "the dawning of the Age of Aquarius". What is most relevant today about that unbridled, utopian optimism, an optimism lost in many long bouts of political uncertainty over fifty years, is that after having struggled to attain and later retain our vision of social harmony in government, education, the media, the environment, the social welfare and ultimately the global community, that it would take no more than one short year for our traditionalist opponents in government to threaten all that we built, and as it has never before been threatened. But reflection on history tells us it wasn't really one short year. It was every one of fifty years that conservatives and libertarians fought us.

PBS, The Vietnam War Chicago demonstrators dance with riot-breaking police during the 1968 Democratic Convention, where the Yippies and The Chicago Seven are born from the love.

And so, in our defense, we who once turned our backs on history for being fearful of being duped by the authorities who wrote it, now look to the reassuring tropes of historicism (however dramatized) that remind us that we can rise up again. Or if not we, certainly the youth our histories inspire will rise up. That we know not from history, but from our own authentic experience. But then our experience has become history. Which must mean that the history we rejected fifty years ago was someone else's experience we refused to consult.

Now in our sixties and seventies, we have another, perhaps last chance to make everything right in terms of instituting the egalitarian society that we dreamed of despite our fumbling over half a century ago, and after we failed to foresee the oligarchical greed of unprecedented capacity, all in disregard of our favorite, if ancient dystopian fictions -- 1984, A Handmaid's Tale, A Clockwork Orange -- which have outlived our utopian visions.

PBS, The Vietnam War, courtesy of Benedict J. Fernandez. Construction workers and police clash during pro-Vietnam War demonstration in New York City. 1970. Courtesy of Benedict J. Fernandez.

Perhaps we stalled in 2017 because our creative visions in the past -- that reinvented spirituality that Sontag dangled before us fifty years ago -- never brought the pragmatic results we craved and demanded. On the other hand that failure makes us turn in 2017 to a review of our history issued by the most compellingly high-minded enclaves of the entertainment industry. But all that tells us is that here have always been men and women in power willing to lie under oath; commit felony break-ins; take bribes from mobsters; knowingly send soldiers into unwinnable battles; withhold protection from minorities; conspire with enemy governments and then coordinate coups against them; beat minorities, women and LGBT people to a pulp or worse; privatize prisons so to profit of the imprisonment of the minority and impoverished population, and obstruct justice to protect murderers loyal to them and their kind.

On the other hand, the Counterculture made the difference then, and can do so again now. We see this throughout Burns' and Novick's Vietnam, which when watched concurrent with the three dramas, almost acts as a metronome keeping the dramas in time with a greater design of human events in mind. Vietnam provides the factual details articulating where and how the disparate societies portrayed in the three dramas overlap. For instance, watching Vietnam in tandem with Detroit gives us an idea of how much more brutally black demonstrators were treated than white demonstrators, despite that they were asking for less from their leaders and representatives. Similarly, in watching The Deuce, it becomes obvious that the famed Sexual Revolution facilitated by the newly available Pill was a revolution with more liberties bestowed on men, as poor women, often single mothers of all colors, were forced into becoming sex workers at unprecedented rates.

HBO It’s still the early 1970s when we meet Candy's (Maggie Gyllenhaal's) queer and suicidal brother-in-denial. Committed to a sanitarium for ongoing shock therapy by their abusive, homophobic father, both siblings blame their, in Candy’s opinion, closeted father, for their dysfunctional lives.

It can encourage us to remember that between the 1960s and today, we found the dream ebbing away with Ronald Reagan's trickle down economics and star wars militarization of space, and after that the imperialism of two Bush family wars, at the same time that these administrations failed to fund research to mitigate or cure HIV-AIDS. Ryan Murphy's and Larry Kramer's 2014 historical drama, The Normal Heart, reminds us that we, the public, can pride ourselves for circumventing the pathways of the HIV-AIDS virus without the help of these administrations, proving that at least two generations of Counterculture (recall Act-Up) were now conjoined to advance the spirituality of the Left right up to instituting the Affordable Care Act, and that is not just Obamacare, but Ourcare, for finally covering prexisting conditions and women's reproductive concerns.

It is this history of grass roots organizing that grew out of, but exceeds, the sophistication of the Counterculture, which reminds us that if we disallow ourselves being distracted from the project of truly reinventing the United States as the utopian mecca we dreamed of, at least these advances, like small chess moves, reveal that representation in Congress is not our only venue for social change.

The Post, Twentieth Century Fox The catharsis of viewing.

Throughout the past five decades, spiritual growth may not have ever been far from our Countercultural minds. But in one year that changed as we found that spirituality was farther from our government than it's been since 1929 -- which means that all the moralizing and high-mindedness in the world would be of little asset in righting the legislation of self-enrichment just ensured this past month by the Republican Congress. At such times it is history and its precedents that lend us their force of conviction and example. And it is historicity -- the referencing of history to compare to, buttress and serve the present -- that is on the minds of socially committed artists.

At the very least, the combined effect of this year's cable programming and theatrical releases seems to be enabling us to ease out of the shock that overtook so many of us -- if not yet in the real world of polity and economy, certainly in the catharsis of viewing.