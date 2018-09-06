MONEY
09/06/2018 03:09 pm ET

Fighting About Money Doesn't Have To Ruin Your Relationship

You can avoid it, but you can also do it better.
By Janie Campbell
How To Fight Over Money, According To The Experts
By Ann Brenoff
Don't let finances take down your relationship.
Stressing About Money Might Be Killing Your Sex Life. Here's How To Revive It.
By Casey Bond
Don't let financial troubles get in the way of the big O.
The Money Issues That Drive Couples Apart In Every State
By Brittany Wong
Even more reason to talk about finances before you and your S.O. get too serious.
7 Fights Couples Have Had Over Money That’ll Make You Cringe
By Casey Bond
From financial infidelity to expensive phone sex bills, these counselors have seen it all.
5 Warning Signs Your Partner Is Guilty Of Financial Infidelity
By Casey Bond
Two in five Americans admit to it.
6 Awkward Conversations About Money Every Couple Needs To Have
By Casey Bond
From the first date to happily married, ask these questions at relationship milestones.
Janie Campbell
Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living)
Relationships
