Fighting for Pakistani Football – the story of Leisure Leagues

Pakistan is a country with 250 million people, nearly 2.9 million players, andone passion; football.

Yet progress is a far, fetched dream. The sport lies in literal tatters with no top-flight action or even the National Team to speak of. Ever since the political scenario at the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) took a turn for the worse in 2015, the game has been in disrepute with players losing contracts, organizations disbanding teams and an eerie silence.

In the middle of it all; on-stepped Leisure Leagues.

“The big idea was always promotion and development of Pakistani Football,” said Ishaq Shah, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Leisure Leagues. “The sport had been neglected for far too long.”

Initially starting from the United Kingdom (UK) in the 1980’s, Leisure Leagues consolidated their reputation as the leading organizer for amateur small-sided football that featured 5, 6 or 7-sided formats.With off-shoots in the United States and an ambitious plan to make small-sided leagues a global force, Leisure Leagues partnered with the Trunkwala Family and World Group of Pakistan in 2016.

Led by the charismatic Shahzeb Trunkwala, World Group envisioned a global setup with over 203 countries in the fold, collective database of all the players and cross-country promotion that would be the envy of any sports organization in the world.

But there were humbler thoughts at play. The Trunkwala family had a deep association with the sacred land of Pakistan; a country that had blessed them in their century of business operations and ever since 1912, the family had sought to give back in one way or the other.

“It was our dream to continue the legacy of our fore-fathers and do our part for football promotion. This is why we sought to start Leisure Leagues from Pakistan. What better way to give back to the country than through the promotion of the beautiful game?” added Shahzeb.

With a brand launch in December, 2016, Leisure Leagues officially set foot in Pakistan. But that was the beginning of something bigger; a watershed idea that would forever change the way football was viewed in the country.

“We were thinking what would send a strong message to the world that Pakistan loves football. And there was a unanimous decision; Ronaldinho,” said Ishaq as he revealed the foundations for Ronaldinho and Friends; a football event that garnered global headlines and becamea turning point for sports in Pakistan.

And others followed suit quickly. Ryan Giggs, Robert Pires, David James, George Boateng, Nicolas Anelka and Luis Boa Morte all agreed to become a part of the experience that quickly captured the imagination of the Pakistani public.

Working around the clock, Ishaq and his team set an ambitious target; two world-class matches in Lahore and Karachi, featuring the Pakistan National Team and exceptional Leisure Leagues players (the company concluded their first season by June) alongside the football legends.

Time stopped. For a moment, it was surreal. Not only for those who had gathered in a warm but breezy July night in Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Hockey stadium, but for everyone that had been involved. And then it happened, Ronaldinho, a player whose unmatched suave on the pitch had mesmerized global audiences and won every trophy in the game, joined his international compatriots as they were revealed to the public one by one.

There was admiration, silence, awe and a myriad of feelings from the 20,000 strong crowd and millions watching from home.

“I couldn’t believe it. Until, it really happened. The support from the fans and crowd was just unbelievable,” revealed Ishaq. “I don’t think I’ll experience that again in my life.”

What followed on the pitch in Karachi and in Lahore was unimaginable a few years ago just because of the security concerns alone. But with help from the Pakistan Army, not only did Leisure Leagues create a once-in-a-generation turning point for football, but they also shed light on an even more ambitious plan; organize leagues from Gwadar to Gilgit, helping reel in talent with their sophisticated platform (Leisure Leagues has a structured database and a robust website that helps manage leagues and organize player data) and ensure that anyone eagerto play football has the chance to do so.

That thought to include everyone led to a partnership with the Karachi Youth Initiative and launched a program that aimed to uplift impoverished youngsters through engagement and activities. The initial plan incorporates nearly 1,000 players from numerous areas in Karachi joining specially organized leagues that would last for three months, kicking off from December, 2017. A similar initiative in Islamabad saw the Diplomatic community join hands and take part in a specifically organized league, which included participation from multiple embassies including the German, Saudi, Bulgarian, Brazilian and Thai missions.

The journey so far has had its ups and downs, but Leisure Leagues is just getting started.