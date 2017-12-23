Fighting Nazis in the U.S., Then and Now

From the cover of "Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America." (Bloomsbury Publishing)

“Don’t let history repeat itself” is an important lesson—one that’s extremely relevant in today’s political climate as white nationalist groups often occupy news headlines.

Steven J. Ross, a history professor at the University of Southern California, looks to the past to show how activists fought hate groups in the 1930s and ’40s in his new book, Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America.

In this episode of Scheer Intellligence, Ross sits down with Robert Scheer to discuss what can be learned from this small group of Americans, led by Jewish attorney Leon Lewis, and their efforts to thwart Nazi schemes in the United States.