Olympians Shut Down Local Fox Anchor Who Said Figure Skating Is 'Not A Sport'

A local sports anchor in Texas invoked the wrath of the Olympic figure skating community when he suggested that the event was “not a sport.”

Fox-4 Dallas’ reporter Edward Egros made the statement via Twitter on Monday as skaters were competing in this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

THANK YOU! I have the utmost respect for figure skaters, only a few people in the universe can do it and they deserve my praise.



But it’s not a sport. https://t.co/SGw3KwGr7n — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 12, 2018

Egros claimed in a follow-up tweet that figure skating was “too subjective” to “have quantifiable metrics that determine a winner” and so was “an art form.”

“Still, figure skating is really hard,” he added.

Those sports have quantifiable metrics that determine a winner. Figure skating is too subjective to have such things, so it’s an art form, not a sport. Still, figure skating is really hard — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 12, 2018

Egros’ comments did not go over well with Winter Olympians, past and present.

Vincent Zhou, who at 17-years-old is Team USA’s youngest Olympian competing in this year’s games, told Egros to “stick to reporting on ‘real sports,’ do your job, and we’ll do ours.”

Your job is to be a sports reporter. Figure skating is not a sport to you. Stick to reporting on "real sports", do your job, and we'll do ours. https://t.co/y5IHypOC8h — Vincent Zhou (@govincentzhou) February 13, 2018

Zhou’s teammate Chris Knierim agreed:

You tell him Vincent!! pic.twitter.com/BWSm9tFCQ0 — Chris Knierim (@ChrisKnierim) February 13, 2018

Gracie Gold ― who helped Team USA score a bronze medal in the team skating event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia ― also waded in on the debate:

Seems like skating is the definition of sport. Athletes in this sport have to compete while looking hot af. Try to keep up 😘 pic.twitter.com/vqgV38sNy0 — Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) February 13, 2018

Retired Canadian figure skater Jeffrey Buttle, who nabbed bronze in the individual men’s event at the 2006 Turin games in Italy, also clapped back.

Does that logic apply to all of the “sports” that include any degree of subjectivity. Any sport with an umpire, a ref, or an adjudicator. I have seen so many bad calls, many result-impacting in hockey, soccer, American football, boxing, etc. Ur opinion is urs, I disagree w it. — Jeffrey Buttle (@J_Butt) February 13, 2018

Egros appeared unfazed by the attention, however, and stuck to his guns:

You want some people to react vociferously on #Twitter without discussing controversial political takes?



Say figure skating isn’t a sport. — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 13, 2018