Fiji Water Girl Steals The Show During Golden Globes Red Carpet

A-listers weren’t the only ones getting noticed on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night. A woman serving Fiji Water stole the show with her superb photobombing skills.
She definitely went above and beyond for the Los Angeles-based bottled water company, striking a pose behind celebrities as they were photographed and catapulting the brand ― and herself ― into the spotlight.
Fiji teamed up with Matrix Model Staffing last year to hand out the plastic bottles on the red carpet in an attempt to bring more exposure to the brand, per Time magazine.
It’s safe to say their plan succeeded.
“It’s all strategic,” the woman, known only as the “Fiji Water Girl,” told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. “You’ve got to angle.”
Twitter users have already hailed her as the “real winner” of the Golden Globes.