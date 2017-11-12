Filling Family Roles

First, the New York Times ran an article about fake weddings as a way to have dance parties. Many Argentinians love a good wedding, but fewer people are marrying these days. This prompted a new business that throws fake weddings and subsequent parties, and it is expanding to Chile, Mexico and the United States.

It is striking how people are still often attached to family law structures and roles, even when they have given up on marriage. But, this might be in line with the family law theories saying that people idolize marriage more than ever—to the point that they are delaying or avoiding marriage because reality cannot live up to their expectations. If this is true, coming up with an antidote will be difficult.