Film to Fuel Change

Our Weapon of Mass Construction.

Frame by Frame, Film by Alexandria Bombach & Mo Scarpelli

Growing up as a white kid in South Africa during apartheid, I knew something was wrong. As a child, I didn’t have the language to fully articulate what that was, nor the understanding to know what exactly to do about it. What I did have was a fierce mother committed to equality. Like many moms, mine read me stories before bed. She chose stories about children less privileged than me, stories that fostered empathy and a desire to do what I could to help. Decades later, stories are now my weapon for changing the world.

One night, after being particularly impacted by a book about children living in a homeless shelter, I went to bed determined to bring about change. I felt impassioned about all kids having a home just like mine, and equally certain about my ability to make it happen. It seemed so simple, almost as though no one had tried to fix this problem before. So as any industrious six year old would, I started saving my pennies (maybe 20 cents a week) until I had ten rand (South African currency, akin to a child saving ten dollars). Once I had the money, I put on my favorite pink checkered dress and with my mom’s help headed to a children’s shelter in Cape Town – the closest cosmopolitan city to our home. In my six-year-old mind, I thought my R10 would buy a bunch of homes.

You can imagine my dismay when I found out it only covered the cost of some cupcakes. I was devastated. I’d set out to effect big, meaningful change for people who, other than horrible circumstances, seemed just like me. In my mind I’d failed.

Today I look at this story a little differently. Sure – a child with naiveté and passion, but also the power of stories to connect people and more importantly, to spur action and catalyze change. It’s a lesson I’ve carried throughout my career – first in the performing arts, then the film industry, and later in policy and public affairs.

In an era of division and distrust, stories - and particularly films - can create connection and empathy between people from very different walks of life. It’s not just my experience either. Narrative transportation theory proposes that when people lose themselves in a story, they transport from their immediate world into that of the character’s. They come back with altered attitudes and intentions that have changed to reflect the story. Thus, stories and moving image allow us to reach and engage people in a way that politics, policy, and even everyday experience cannot.

President Obama talked about the country’s “empathy deficit”, the need for all of us to “put ourselves in someone else’s shoes; to see the world through those who are different from us - the child who’s hungry, the laid-off steelworker, the immigrant woman cleaning your dorm room.” Film, especially short film, has the power to help us achieve this – relatively quickly too.

With the growing fear of North Korea, the tragic loss of lives in Las Vegas, and the 24/7 news cycle covering instances of violence and threats posed by weapons of mass destruction, it’s important that we remember the powerful ammunition we have at our fingertips too.

In stories and film, we have our own 21st Century weapon of mass construction with the power to create empathy, unite one another, build momentum, and create real, lasting change.

There are many examples of films that create empathy and affect change. In 2015 Warner Bros. released Batkid Begins, a documentary about the overwhelming response to Make-a-Wish recipient Miles Scott’s wish to be Batman for a day. In the months that followed Make-a-Wish increased their volunteerism by 40%, and saw a huge increase in donations over time.

Three years earlier, Academy Award-nominated director Kirby Dick released The Invisible War, a documentary that exposed the epidemic of sexual assault in the military. The film was viewed by military Joint Chiefs of Staff and by then Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta himself. Senator Gillibrand authored new legislation after viewing the film and while it ultimately did not pass, a number of related riders did, in part thanks to the tens of thousands of grassroots activations by audiences and supporters of the film. Trina McDonald, whose assault the film explored, went to Capitol Hill with a petition signed by over 100,000 people calling for the passage of legislation to improve the military's handling of accusations of assault. Before the day was over, McDonald received a call from Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski - who had seen the film - with an offer to co-sponsor much needed legislation.

This doesn’t even scratch the surface of the amount of influence Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated documentary film 13th had in shaping the public debate about structural racism and the extension of slavery being lived out today in the mass incarceration of Black men.

I have been lucky enough to work on both the promotion and the related impact campaigns of some of the films above, helping the creators develop a strategy for turning viewer anger into concrete action. It’s one of the reasons I believe so strongly in film’s power to effect positive change.

So how exactly can we put this weapon to use for good now, when we need it most?

Find an empathy multiplier: a compelling film, short video, two minute clip, something that will help you easily share an engaging story with a large amount of people. Set a goal: Ask yourself what my boss always asks me at the beginning of a new project, “What does success look like?” Make your goals specific. I use the SMART method as a reminder of what defines a solid goal (Smart, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, Timely). You may not be able to pass legislation every time – and these days it feels like nobody can at the federal level, at least. But defining your target will give you something definite to work towards. Outreach to the Grasstops: This is where you bring your story to the top. Key decision makers can be just as profoundly impacted by a story or film as you are and they can make things happen. Go local. Take it to your city council meetings, share a powerful story or video with your mayor, get involved in your neighborhood and use your weapon of mass construction to inspire and enlist others in your end goal as well. Call-to-action: Figure out a concise way to tell people what to do once they’ve seen the film and are motivated to get engaged. Remember, people don’t do ten things, they do ONE thing. Faced with too many options, they do nothing at all. So pick one thing and stick to it. Grassroots activation: Ask hundreds, thousands of people to do that one very thing. Together, it’ll make a greater impact. $1 from one person isn’t much, but $1 from 50,000 people adds up. Collective action works. In the words of anthropologist Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."

If sharing stories isn’t your thing, follow and support the work of bold, audacious storytellers, artists, and filmmakers who are working on the front lines of culture change. Check out the work of the Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellows or the Pop Culture Collaborative 2017 Senior Fellows.