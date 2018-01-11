Filmmaker’s Quest for Beauty Takes Her to the Greek Islands

What if you used an actual geographic place, possibly one of the most beautiful in the world, as an opportunity to produce films that match that beauty?

Cris Saur

Hollywood production company Little Studio Films, run by the Greek/Italian mother/daughter team of Alexandra Yacovlef and Alexia Melocchi, seek to do that very thing with sponsor Sophid Greece who’ll be supporting a spate of films, beginning with a new documentary film by Brazilian model and filmmaker, Cris Saur: Quest for Beauty.

Sophid Greece is a holder of luxury properties located on Karpathos island in the Southeastern Aegean Sea that provides travelers the chance to experience journeys like no other.

Quest for Beauty is a feature length documentary that encourages individuals in our society to find their voices and discover for themselves that beauty isn’t just skin deep, but rather is a fundamental essence unique to every individual.

Told from the perspective of the director, Cris Saur, Quest for Beauty exposes the emotional truth and stunning reality behind her own personal quest for beauty after escaping from a shallow and abusive relationship.

Saur traveled to 11 different countries (Brazil, U.S., Thailand, Cambodia, Australia, Japan, Russia, England, Greece, Austria, and France) in her search for the truth behind our society's obsession and unrealistic standards of external beauty.

Saur worked as a fashion model for over a decade and always wondered what beauty really is. Being tall, skinny, and young could not be the definition, at least not for her.

“A few years ago, I was in a relationship, and one day coming back home I overheard my former partner on the phone telling a friend that I was looking old. I was 34 years old at the time. His comment was not only rude but it showed how shallow society can be when it comes to judging women’s appearance.”

They broke up. Obviously.

Two days later Saur went to a special screening of the film Forest Gump. It was while watching the scene Forest was writing a letter to Jane saying how beautiful Vietnam is, even though he was at war, that she had the idea of making this film.

“If people start cherishing their inner beauty instead of physical beauty we will have more kind people in the world. Diversity is what makes us beautiful and unique. We don’t have to have a certain look or dress in a certain fashion in order to be beautiful. The real beauty comes from within.”

Each one of the interviewees from the 11 different countries that she featured offered something unique and special to the film. They ranged from fashion designers to mathematician, philosopher, model, yogi, therapist, plastic surgeon, painter and even a visually impaired woman. “I discovered that beauty is not something we see with our physical eyes, but instead something we experience at a higher level of consciousness.”

This new alliance between Sophid Greece and Quest for Beauty will assist the filmmakers in expanding their presence on social media, and in festivals and distribution.

Saur and Melocchi intend Quest for Beauty to become a major contribution to the movement encouraging a behavioral change of society’s repressive beauty standards — especially relevant in the age of #MeToo.

Sophid Greece, and Karpathos in particular, are where the film’s financier, Giuseppe Baxiu found intersections with the themes of the film. “Nature is still the center of this universe. And there is quite a parallel between unvarnished nature and freedom. This is this sensation that Karpathos emotes. A mix of local ancient traditions, the virgin nature, and a lot of micro universes.”

This same sense of beauty that is endemic to this island is the same that effuses from, and brings Quest for Beauty to life.

As Saur says of the film, it’s a “journey through beauty. From Ancient Greece to modern times, touching the art, fashion, religion and science to unveil the true meaning of beauty as a mean for healing.”