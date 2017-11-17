Filmmaking tips to Master Audio Recording

How can we as filmmakers improve our sound? This is a big question that I answer in today’s episode about sound editing. So many people undervalue this skill when doing film. Especially independent filmmakers. Here are my filmmaking tips on what you can do to become better at audio recording, and why it is important...
