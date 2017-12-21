Final Shopping Days are Here; DowntownDC Holiday Market is Ready

The final days to get those Christmas gifts are here! I just took a walk through the DowntownDC Holiday Market, produced by Diverse Markets Management (DMM) in partnership with the DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID). It offers over 150 curated vendors, who rotate daily throughout the market’s month-long duration, providing a unique shopping experience each time you visit.

The market is open daily now through Dec. 23 from 12pm-8pm on F Street NW between 7th and 9th streets.

One of the things I like best about this Market is the fact you get to meet the craftspeople who actually design and create the one-of-a-kind items. I talked with John “Michael” Glick of Black Bear Leather, a fourth-generation leather maker; his wallets, Passport holders and other items are truly authentic in our era of mass production.