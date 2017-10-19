Finally Wine Pairings I Can Actually Understand

Face it, when it comes to pairing wine with food you have no idea what you’re talking about.

It’s ok. Beyond the entry-level knowledge that red tends to go with meat (I think…right?) and white with fish, few people do (and I am not one of them). Indeed, there’s an entire profession devoted largely to understanding the arcana of this dark art: the sommelier.

The problem is that sommeliers can be, in a word, annoying. The word evokes the specter of a tuxedoed Frenchman with his nose held higher than his forehead deigning to try, hopelessly, to teach us uncultured swine how to eat and drink and enjoy it.

Which is why when, while having lunch at a vineyard recently, I heard sommelier Leslee Miller talking about pairing sparkling wine with her cheese puffs, my ears perked up. Cheese puffs? Here was a sommelier I speaking my language.

Miller is a som and wine consultant who sometimes works with the discount grocery chain Aldi to develop their shockingly affordable wines. Hoping to get a better understanding of how wine pairing really works, I picked out a few Aldi snacks and asked Miller to select wine pairings for them, and explain why.

Leslee Miller

Green pea crisps -- Crystal Creek Riesling $5.99 -- I love bright green flavors (like the type you find in ALDI's green pea crisps), paired to Riesling. There's a really delicious subtle tone of juicy peach and pear from the Riesling that seems to harmoniously fit the green snappiness of these pea crisp snacks.

