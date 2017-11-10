Financial Educator Jeremy Matranga Featured at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club

Jeremy M. Matranga, RFC shares his thoughts and experience on leadership and success in financial matters

Financial educator, Jeremy Matranga, was a featured speaker at the annual thought leaders conference Business Expert Forum at the Harvard Faculty Club. These thought leaders include CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, best-selling authors, technical and medical experts from around the world. A well-known financial educator in The Woodlands, Texas. he is the founder and the president of Platinum Tax & Wealth Management, a company that helps individuals pursue their financial goals by providing high quality information, services and product. By engaging clients on a regular basis, Platinum Tax & Wealth Management keeps them focused on an approach that helps them realize their dreams. Matranga has assisted retirees, as well as those who are about to retire, avoid making costly financial mistakes. Clients who have benefited from his expertise and advice include current and past employees of ExxonMobil, AT&T, South Western Energy and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Matranga believes that there is no fast track to success unless someone is willing to learn from his mistakes, surround himself with successful people, is inquisitive and seeks the services of a business coach. He says his desire to educate and help others is what sets him apart from the rest of the pack and that his commitment to his own continued education is to help others improve their finances and not for his own benefit.

Although he is considered to be a business leader Matranga's idea of leadership is different than most. “Some people may be born leaders but practicing and constantly working on leadership skills can help in making a leader.” He says a leader is a humble servant of the people with a high level of integrity.

Matranga is a regular speaker in various forums, radio and television shows where he lectures on financial topics. He is a committed family man and enjoys spending time with his wife and their three children.

