Hi Alexander! Thanks for interviewing with me today and sharing your business journey with the readers. Please describe what industry are you in?

I created my company Daytradingz to provide customers with independently researched reviews regarding financial products and services, like e.g. online brokers, trading tools and trading educators as well as detailed information about the financial markets.

Wow! So give unbiased reviews to help people make informed decisions about their finances. I love that. Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing your field.

I started my career in the financial sector back in the 90's. In addition to my permanent job in finances, I started trading on the financial markets. Back then, the online brokerage business was just at the beginning of where it is now.

By now things have changed completely. The world of trading has become much more faster and the amount of information on the internet is really extensive. Everyone has the possibility to trade with various financial products online and within a split of a second.

My long-term experiences enable me to provide my readers with highly valuable information about various financial products and services in this business.

It’s great that you’ve taken your skills and passion and have created a business around it. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to the financial services industry?

Thank you for this really important question, Jerica. During the last 20 years, I learned a lot and I probably traded more stocks, options, futures and other financial products than many other private investors ever will.

So, here I give you my 3 most important tips for every beginner:

In any case, use an appropriate money management to protect your money. No matter how good you are, some trades do simply not work. That's why you have to make sure that these trades won’t have any bad influence on your brokerage account. Collect your profits and make sure that the losses won’t damage your account. This may sound quite simple. But mostly, the importance of money management is still underestimated by many beginners in trading. In the beginning, ask yourself what you want to trade on the financial markets and how you want to trade. It makes a big difference if you trade stocks or options. There is also a big difference between being a day trader and a long-term investor. Many people use to mix things up and to jump from one style to the other. Don’t do that! Choose an investment style that really fits you. Start slowly! The financial markets will always be there. Take one step after the other and start with a small account! Managing a big account is much harder than managing a small account. You need time to learn how the financial markets work. There is no shortcut. Act step by step to gain more experience!

Those are some great tips! How do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now?

The digitization is moving on everywhere. I think, many jobs that we know today will disappear within the next 10 years and the banking sector will not be an exception. It is highly possible that soon everything will be done online. Today, many things are already handled online but this will still increase.

Most of all, Artificial Intelligence will influence the business in a significant way and Artificial Intelligence will change everything. The so-called Robo-Advisors are just getting more and more popular. Instead of individual investments that are done by humans, the computer is taking things over to make the decisions. Algorithms determine the future.

New currencies, like e.g. Bitcoins, may change our traditional interpretation and understanding of the money system. In connection with this, I expect even harder restrictions and regulations for the financial markets.

What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

I live my dream with a positive mental attitude.

How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?