Find the Hidden Meaning Within a Gift of Jewelry

In today’s day and age, it’s not enough to buy a nondescript bracelet or necklace for a loved one. Luckily, the perfect piece of jewelry is only a stone’s throw away. This holiday season, find a gem that has long been used to convey personalized messages.

But how do you know what individual stones mean? Is amber appropriate for a niece or a grandmother? What about agate or turquoise? The following tips will help you find the perfect stone for any of your loved ones:

– For a wife or girlfriend. Sapphire, which conveys sincerity and fidelity, makes an excellent choice for an engagement ring. The ancient Greeks associated emerald with Aphrodite, the goddess of love, so give emeralds to the woman who holds your heart. Garnet symbolizes loyalty, passion and love.

In China, couples who become engaged exchange jade statues, which represent, longevity and good luck.

– For a mother. Celtic and Greek mythology associates moonstone with the triple goddess (maiden, mother and crone). Moonstone was thought to protect women’s health, as well as promote nurturing.

– For a young daughter or niece. Historically, coral has been associated with children — in many European nations, red coral beads are a traditional baby gift. But harvesting coral — which is actually the exoskeleton of tiny marine animals — can destroy coral reef, which are already severely threatened by fishing practices and climate change. In fact, some scientists say that 20 percent of the world’s coral has already been destroyed, and that another 23 percent may be lost in the next 30 years. For this reason, Tiffany & Co. has pledged not to use coral in its jewelry. But you can still get the look. If you must have real coral, look for vintage pieces, which have the added advantage of being truly one-of-a-kind.

– For a sister. Peridot brings the wearer good luck, prosperity and peace. Topaz can be used as an amulet against harm.

You may also want to choose a stone based on your loved one’s individual interests. For example, amber, or fossilized tree sap, has an ancient, enduring quality that any history lover will appreciate. A meditative type will enjoy cool stones, such as aquamarine. Amethyst is traditionally used in crown jewels, making it an appropriate gift for the “princess” of the family

The Rusted Key Designer Amethyst Full Bead Bracelet with Pendant