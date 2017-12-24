Finding Balance: Holiday Challenges & Addiction

This article was originally published on The Westside Gazette.

The holidays are both a blessing and a curse for someone who struggles with addiction. You want to be with your family, friends, and loved ones but the pull of the beast is so powerful that it consumes your life, your spirit, and your soul. To restate the old familiar adich, “I want my cake and eat it too.” What one must learn is how to “Respect the Beast to Defeat the Beast”, especially during the holidays.

The holiday season is meant to partake in festivities. Where there are festivities, there are equal or more temptations. This holiday season welcome and share love, peace and joy with those who support your recovery. Here’s my message to those in recovery who want to enjoy the freedom of what this life has to offer during this holiday season. To understand and appreciate Love, Peace, Joy, and Giving

BE GRATEFUL.

Write a list of gratitude. Be specific in expressing the hell from which you came to appreciate the peace you now know. Writing out a list of what you’re thankful for can shift your mood and attitude.

NEVER FORGET WHERE YOU COME FROM , TO APPRECIATE HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME.

BE ORGANIZED.

Identify your holiday triggers individually and write what coping skills you can use to avoid any setbacks or distractions to your recovery program. List your Sober Support Group in its entirety.

BE REAL.

Set realistic goals for yourself when going out this holiday season. Don’t place unnecessary stress on yourself. Setting unobtainable goals may set you up for failure. Remember recovery is not a race; it is an ongoing marathon.

BE CAUTIOUS.

Avoid Holiday gatherings/parties that would tempt you to relapse. Be very selective in what invitations you accept. Steer clear from any events where there is chance of substances to be present. Stay strong! Your loved ones will support you.

BE POSITIVE.

Avoid the negative people, places and things that initially put you in harms’ way. Spend quality time with your loved ones and support group. Peace and positivity only.

BE GENEROUS.

Go and give back to the less fortunate. Volunteer. Visit the sick and suffering. Feed the homeless. Remind yourself that you’re not the only one going through hardship.

BE HELPFUL.

Attend an AA meeting and help another addict in need. You may recognize your struggle may not be that big when relating to other addicts. Sometimes the best way to help yourself is to help some-one else in need. Keeping things in perspective is essential for an attitude of gratitude.