Finding Forgiveness After Tragedy

For the past 9 months I've been producing a feature-length documentary on hate in America. Our crews have filmed everywhere from Charlottesville to Boston, Portland to Las Vegas, and we’ve spoken with many people about hate as the tragedies unfold in America. The documentary is called Healing From Hate: Angry White Men and the Rise of the Alt Right, out of which our team developed a series of stand-alone shorts. Our most recent short-form piece has particular significance in light of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas.

In August our film team spent the day at the Oak Creek Sikh Temple, on the 5th anniversary of the highly-publicized massacre that took 6 lives and shook the small Wisconsin community in 2012. Bearing witness during our visit were Amar Kaleka, the surviving son of the slain spiritual community leader, and Sammy Rangel and Tony McAleer, both founders of Life After Hate, an organization comprised of ex-hate group members, now dedicated to transforming hatred and intolerance in others. They do important work, but with today’s divisive political climate and the intensification of hate acts in our society, now this form of healing feels urgent and essential.

This is a meditation on healing and the process of forgiveness – issues explored though dialogue between the peace activist leaders as they share the day in this sacred space. One of the most striking revelations of the Oak Creek story was the community’s public response: to prey for Wade Michael Page, the shooter motivated by White Nationalist ideology - a man clearly in tremendous pain to have perpetrated such a horrendous crime against humanity. Yet the community did not meet his hatred with hate of their own. They chose to forgive, and to begin to heal themselves.

In light of the recent Las Vegas massacre, forgiveness is challenging to embrace, as the victims, their family members, and communities struggle to make sense of such a senseless slaughter. In a search for meaning, this story feels relevant, despite the differences in what happened between Nevada and Wisconsin. Comments are welcomed.

We can do more together than apart, no matter how hard it is, or how far away the light.