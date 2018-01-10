Finding Halal Food in South Korea Got Easier than Ever with Crave Halal

Crave Halal, an iPhone app and website that helps Muslims discover halal food, is now available in South Korea. Crave Halal aims to increase awareness of halal food for local Muslims and visitors to South Korea, especially the international attendees of 2018 Winter Olympics. Crave Halal staff directly contacted each restaurant to verify presence of halal meat. With the Crave Halal iPhone app and website (http://cravehalal.com/southkorea), users can: find halal restaurants near them, check halal information, confirm business hours, get accurate directions to the restaurants, post pictures and reviews and much more!

The Muslim population in South Korea is small but Muslim tourism to Asia’s fourth largest economy is burgeoning. In 2016, almost a million Muslim tourists visited the country. The government anticipates this number to increase by at least 20% in 2018. Muslims tourists predominantly belong from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Middle East. International tourism will further propel in 2018 for the highly anticipated 2018 Winter Olympics scheduled to take place from 9 to 25 February 2018 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Tens of thousands of Muslim tourists are expected to attend the grand event.

Finding halal food can be one of the biggest frustrations for Muslim visitors. Halal, which translates to permissible in Arabic, refers to food that is permitted for consumption in Islam. For Muslims, it is a sacred law of their religion that they dutifully abide by.

To increase awareness of halal food for locals and visitors to South Korea, especially the attendees of 2018 Winter Olympics, Crave Halal has added more than 130 restaurants that serve halal food to its website and iPhone app. Crave Halal staff directly contacted each restaurant to verify presence of halal meat. With the Crave Halal iPhone app and website, users can: find halal restaurants near them, check halal information, confirm business hours, get accurate directions to the restaurants, post pictures and reviews and much more!

About Crave Halal: Crave Halal helps Muslims discover halal food. Crave Halal currently features more than 13,000 restaurants that serve halal food in United States, Canada and South Korea.