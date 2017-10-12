Finding Love in the Hills of Litchfield County

What does a woman do at 60, once she finds herself alone?

Her kids are grown, her husband is dead and her life has changed forever. She must find the woman she was before she was someone’s wife and someone’s mother. In other words, she must search for her lost identity.

Thank goodness times have changed. If she was a woman fifty years ago, she would allow herself to wither away, never to find love and happiness again. She would dress in a housecoat, watch game shows and soap operas and wait for the day her children came to visit.

Well, this woman did not….

I began my journey as a widow a few years back.

My venture into online dating was entered full steam ahead. If I was going to do this, I had to do it big. I dated and dated, weekend after weekend. I had eaten in the best restaurants, met some very kind and interesting men and gained an enormous amount of confidence. Some would think that’s enough, but not me. If I was going to have another chance at love and life, I was going to do it right, I needed chemistry. I’m not just talking attraction, I’m talking about fireworks and a whole orchestra!

When I almost lost hope, he entered my life and I was ready. Yes, timing is everything but so is a blessing. With the utmost gratitude, I am blessed.

Just when I thought it couldn’t get better, I took my first road trip to Litchfield County, Connecticut to see his world. My drive to northwestern Connecticut was beautiful.

Leaving the New York area, there was a certain calm and serenity that was blowing into my windows as I drove.

I began to notice how different the towns looked. I felt that I was entering a Norman Rockwell world. There was a wholesomeness and a proud sense of history. You can almost feel the sense of pride that the people possess in their land and their homes.

As I drove deeper and deeper into this county, I was approached by magnificent rolling hills, farm land that possessed a purpose and horse ranches galore.

As the months continued, I moved there, into a home where dreams are made. Litchfield had everything I ever wanted, beauty and the best restaurants! Many comparable with the best in NYC.

The homes are sprawling and stately, many are owned by celebrities, famous artists and writers. We blend all beautifully together for a real, true sense of community.

The lakes are everywhere. Sunsets will take your breath away.

Growing up, my family owned a house in Montauk. I had always thought it to be the most magnificent place on the planet. Once the crowds came in and the endless trip on 27 east ate away at most of the time going to and fro, I began to see it as more of a nuisance than a place of serenity. Coming to Litchfield County, gave me my replacement. Its referred to as the “Un Hamptons”, all the beauty and food without the traffic and stress.

We are a county of fresh farm food in every place we eat. Mostly organic too. Kind people with big smiles are always there to greet you.

Yes, I found love and happiness in the hills of Litchfield County.

For the first time in my life, I felt a sense of home, a place where I belonged.