Finding the Best Job According to Your Goals

Job search is an important job that cannot be improvised. It requires reflection, time and above all method. If you organize and plan your job search, you will have a better chance of getting the job you really want.

Know yourself

Before you start looking for a job, take a few moments to reflect on your strengths, areas of improvement and work interests.

How am I? (Personal attitudes)

That? (Knowledge)

What can I do? (Abilities)

What I can do? (Capacities)

What I want to do? (Professional interests)

In summary, define yourself as "product", that is, as a solution to the labor needs of a company.

This reflection will help you identify the sectors, companies and jobs where you have the best chance of professional and personal success.

Know the labor market

The labor market is increasingly changing. The eruption of new technologies and social changes generate threats and opportunities. Many knowledge and practices become obsolete, but new professions also lie.

Sectors and functions that do not exist or that have not been developed in advance (new technologies, services to people ...) now have a greater potential to generate employment.

Be aware of the changes that are occurring in the labor market, the new employment opportunities that are emerging and the demands and preferences of companies. The observation of the labor market is a key attitude for your professional development.

Contrast and update your profile with the trends and demands of your work environment will help you improve your employability and make realistic decisions about your professional goals.

Define your goals

After elaborating your personal profile and analyzing the labor market, you should consider your professional objective, that is, in what you can and want to work.

It is essential that you analyze where you want to get professionally. If you do not have the right qualification to access your ideal job, set yourself a realistic goal in the short term and start to chart your strategy to reach your final goal later.

Having a clear objective will also help you to concentrate resources and efforts in a certain direction, which will save you time and energy, and will clearly increase your chances of finding the job you really want.

Take a first step, but others will decide what your career will be like. Be modest or ambitious, have your clear professional goal and pursue it.

Prepare your action plan

You already know what you can do and what you want to work on. You have also made a first selection of companies that need professionals like you.

You have reached the stage in which you only need to define the actions to be carried out to find all the job offers that correspond to your wishes and search the jobs hiring near me.

It formulates and programs a logical sequence of actions, from the most basic to the most complex.

Inquire to get a source of job offers the closest possible to your personal and professional profile.

Curriculum vitae

You have identified one or several job offers for which you wish to communicate your interest as a candidate. The curriculum is the main communication tool that defines you professionally.

It is a written document that must be collected:

· Your personal and contact information

· Your formative itinerary

· Your professional experience

· Your skills (language proficiency, computer science,)

The ultimate goal of the curriculum is to get a personal interview.

It must be a truthful, attractive document and show relevant information about your career and capabilities. The content is as important as the presentation: clear, easy to read and without misspellings.

Presentation letter

You have just finished writing your curriculum vitae. Now it is advisable that you accompany him with a cover letter. It is the introduction to your resume, and will generate the first impression that the employer will make about you.

Its main objective is to arouse the interest of the person who receives it and make you want to read your CV carefully.

Highlight the most relevant of your curriculum and stress your interest in the position and the company you are targeting. You must bear in mind that the cover letter can make a difference with respect to the other candidates.

Job interview

If you have been called to hold a personal interview it is because your CV is interesting for the position. The company wants to compare and complete the data of your CV that is already suitable for that job.

Given its importance it is better not to improvise and go to it with a previous preparation.

You must know your CV perfectly and be able to explain convincingly each of the points that appear in it. Also, inform yourself as much as possible about the company, the sector in which you work and the position in question.

There are always unpredictable questions but other more common ones. They intend to evaluate features of your personality and your way of relating.

Thank-you letter

After a long process of interviews the company may have doubts about the final selection of a candidate.

If your interview was satisfactory, sending a thank you letter will serve to reinforce your candidacy and demonstrate seriousness, motivation and perseverance. It gives you the opportunity to reiterate your interest in the job, reaffirm why you think you are the ideal candidate and thank the time given by the coach who interviewed you.

Work contract

Congratulations, they offer you a job! At the time of joining an organization, the employer must inform you about the essential elements of your employment contract.

An employment contract is an agreement between employer and worker whereby he undertakes to provide certain services on behalf of the employer and under his direction, in exchange for a fee.

The main types of contract with which you can find yourself are:

Indefinite contract: the employment contract for an indefinite period is one in which the parties are unaware, a priori, what the duration of the employment relationship will be and they agree that their benefits will be extended without limit in their duration.