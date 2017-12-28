Finding Your Flow

Year in and year out I seem to make the same vision board, the one that symbolizes balance and success. It’s filled with the abundance breakthrough, media appearance, love, dream car and the brown stone I’ve always wanted in NYC. What appears so close year after year becomes so far away. I am filled with frustration and my heartaches, why hasn’t it all happened yet when I’ve done everything I know to do and have believed for? Could it be because I haven’t learned to let go?

Each year has taken me to a deeper level of meaning and purpose in this world. I have finally found the answers to the true meaning of life. It’s not about anything on that board as I have for so many years been programmed to believe. Rather, it’s all about ME and the biggest lesson is letting go, of what no longer supports and provides me joy. There are 3 top things that I must absolutely, positively let go of in 2018 so that I can find my flow.

The first is old pain, I am not my past and it no longer defines me. I am reminded of this as I fall asleep and dream; I am in a building and a see a suspicious man wondering around as I look outside of what appeared to be a city brown stone. I go to close the door but there is a big black lazy looking dog in the way. Is he a gatekeeper, a protector perhaps? I haven’t made my mind up yet, but as I quickly run down the stairs with a box and return to the top of the stairs I noticed my purse was gone. I followed the man to what appeared to be a shady neighborhood. Very run down with bars on doors, I begged and plead to have my purse back, crying out that it’s all the money I have. A man came from out behind the door and whipped out a pocketknife and he etched a tattoo into my arm. I remember it was very painful and the flesh with blood appeared. I woke up yelling and quickly pulled myself together realizing it was only a dream but one that I would never forget. I began to search spiritual meanings and after consulting with a healer friend of mine along with meditation we came to the conclusion that the dream resembled the pain of my past. Growing up poor on food stamps and standing in a government cheese line has haunted me for more than 35 years, it was a great reminder from the divine, what happened in my past as a child no longer serves me and it’s time to cut out the old limiting beliefs that my subconscious was hanging on to. It’s what has been holding me back from all the greatness that has always been inside of me. You see I have been subconsciously, silently, been speaking for years what I don’t want, so now it’s time to clear out all of that negative self talk!

In the best-selling book, The Compass, author Tammy Kling writes, “Old pain is an anchor. You have to evaluate what areas of life you are weaker in. Just one area can negatively impact other parts of your life.” She’s right, my limiting belief system due to my subconscious pain that I have chosen to hang on to for years has been blocking my success. Just as an Olympic runner could train for years to get a gold metal and when he has a splinter in his heel on competition day, it impacts everything. Just 1 tiny millimeter of a foreign object can send pain shooting through the entire body, and ruin the runner’s dream. That’s what my subconscious has been doing. No more, I have consciously made a decision to take the necessary steps to let go of my limiting belief system so that I can run and win my race.

So the second thing I will be letting go of are my subconscious words. “Words Are Currency,” says Tammy Kling, “and this includes subconscious words.” The problem is many of us are not aware of our subconscious belief and behaviors; it’s the conscious ones we are aware of. When we consider the subconscious mind is 1 million times more powerful than the conscious mind, we all have work to do. As Dr. Bruce Lipton states, “The subconscious mind controls 95 percent of how our circumstances manifest and our beliefs shape our lives.” So stop and think about that for a moment, 1 million times more powerful, we are working against ourselves. That’s right, everything starts and ends with us. We have the power to change those subconscious words through energetic clearing, tap therapy, positive affirmations, gratitude journal and much more. How exciting moving into 2018, to think as my subconscious dialogue changes so will my life and the world around me. This is the moment I have been waiting for, all of this hard work is finally going to pay off and all I have to do is be my authentic self. Now, is the time to unleash the SUPER ME!

To be super and stay super though, the third thing I have to let go of is distractions, these are the culprits that have robbed me of time and energy. You see, I can always make more money but I can never get back time. Distraction is a big enemy to my success. No more, I am taking it all back, what’s in my ability to control will be controlled with the right mindset. I will ask myself daily, “Is what I’m about to do feeding my history or is it feeding my destiny?”

Tony Jeary, the world’s top coach to the CEOs, echoes the sentiment of, “Distraction is the enemy to success. You’ve got to let go of anything that drains your energy.” Tony says, “I’ve traveled all over the world coaching leaders of companies and the best of the best know how to do three things: get clarity, focus, and execute. They understand the value of prioritizing.” Well I thought I knew how to prioritize until 2017 started winding in with the state of exhaustion. Next year is all about working smarter, not harder and that includes the elimination of distractions.

2018 is the time to take back my power, find my flow and all that is required is the authentic me. I can be in pain or flow, the choice is all mine, letting go is up to me and I choose to be free, free to be me. So will you join me? What are you willing to let go of in 2018? Will you ride the same merry-go-round that you’ve been riding, play the same broken record that you’ve been playing? Or will you take a stand, throw away your victim card, rise up and make a conscious decision to be all that you can be. Take the necessary steps so you can live the life you’ve been dreaming of? The choice is all yours!