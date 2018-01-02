Finding Your Freelance Community and Letting Your Inner Girl Boss Thrive

Yesterday I spent two hours editing my blog photography, four hours writing blog posts, ten minutes researching co-working spaces and an hour pitching to potential clients. I did all of these tasks without speaking to another human being or leaving the house.

This is how most of my working days play out and I find, just like every freelance writer or Solopreneur, trying to channel your inner Girl Boss is a challenge when you don’t have a solid support system. Colleagues to bounce ideas off or fellow freelancers to provide feedback for a project you’re working on. Someone to tell you that you are doing well.

Just as financial uncertainty is something you sign up for from the get go when you work for yourself, solitude becomes a part of life. Taking the leap from an office job and being surrounded by office gossip and camaraderie to working alone can not only impact your productivity, but also your mental health and as a result, your first foray into the world of freelancing can be both liberating and lonely.

I wish I had a secret I could let you in on, a magic formula passed down through the generations but I don’t. Freelancing is a lonely career. The good news is that while it takes time to find your place in the freelance community, there is absolutely one out there for you to join.

Destroy the Stigma

Are you lonely? Tell someone. Having a freelance career can often alienate you from others as you paint a picture of leisurely mornings, endless holidays and long lunches. Yes, I do relish the freedom that freelance life offers and yes, it is liberating to work my own hours and set my own rates, but I also miss office politics and being part of a team. Admitting this is often seen as a sign of weakness but don’t bottle it up.

Don’t be afraid to share your feelings with others. It’s OK to not be OK. We are all guilty of living our best lives, only showing others the shiny parts that we think will earn us respect and love in return, but sometimes honesty brings with it a sense of realness from which stronger friendships grow. Destroy the stigma, tell someone how you feel and you never know what friendships may develop as a result.

Make Lunch a Social Occasion

When I worked in an office, lunch was a thing to be celebrated. It was no longer just a break to refuel, but an adventure, a release, where gossip was shared and friendships were solidified. So, why should working for yourself mean an endless stream of dull desk lunches? Get out there and re-discover the joy of sharing something delicious and discussing the highs and lows of your day. Did someone say Matcha latte?

Change the Scenery

I am forever grateful that my working day begins wherever I decide to open my laptop. It could be on a beach in the Bahamas, a quirky coffee shop in Soho or at 30,000 feet, but more often than not, it’s in my home office with no one to bounce ideas off other than my dog. Switch up your working environment and surrounding yourself with others. It’s a simple first step to stave of the shadow of loneliness that can stalk you as a Solopreneur. No, the local coffee shop may not be the marble and rose gold Instagram heaven of your dreams, but it’s a break from the same four walls.

Create Your Own Community

I could write an entire book on why making friends as an adult is hard, but while it may push you out of your comfort zone it doesn’t take away from the fact that there are others just like you who crave the same social interaction that you do. If you have a blog like I do, reach out on Twitter and connect with other local freelancers and create your own community that you can thrive in. I recently went for brunch with a blogger I had only previously interacted with on Twitter and she is now someone I regularly meet up with for a natter with a side of waffles. Making new friends is scary, but extremely rewarding.

Try a Co-Working Space

If creating your own community seems a little like too much hard work, I mean, we do have jobs after all, there are places where freelancers flock in droves. They’re called co-working spaces. These places offer a sanctuary where you can choose your own level of interaction and come and go as you please. Co-working spaces offer the same level of control and flexibility as remote working does, but it comes with a side of social interaction that can do wonders for your inner Girl Boss.

Remember That Comparison Kills Contentment

When you are left alone with only your thoughts, strange things can happen. It’s easy to compare where you are now with where you think you should be and start drawing up direct comparisons with others in the same field. Suddenly you have fallen down an Instagram shaped hole wondering why you aren’t writing from a sun lounger in the Seychelles, eating avo toast and donning hats that boast the slogan Out of Office. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Here’s some advice. Just do you.

Make Self Care a Priority

Sometimes, working for yourself is a struggle, especially if you don’t have anyone to share the peaks and troughs with. Blow off some steam. When I have no deadlines, I try to remember why I started writing in the first place. I do something that has become a rarity. I write for fun. I write whatever comes into my mind and I do the things that make me happy. Not the things that I think should make me happy, the things that make my soul sing. I go for walks, I write letters to friends, I read, I spend the day doing nice things for others or I take a bath with enough essential oils to scent a small perfumery. I work on my blog. I write posts that aren’t motivated by a product I’ve been sent by a PR or sponsored by a brand and it reboots my creativity levels no end.