Finn Wolfhard Wants Everybody To Stop Harassing The 'Stranger Things' Kids

Everybody needs to leave the “Stranger Things” kids alone.

They’re kids, for one, which bears repeating given the amount of criticism some of the cast members have received online. Besides delivering another season of sci-fi goodness for Netflix, they don’t really owe us anything.

Case in point: actor Finn Wolfhard, 14, who plays Mike Wheeler in the series. He’s come under fire in recent weeks after being called “heartless” for not stopping to take pictures with fans waiting for him outside a hotel.

A video of the interaction went viral, sparking a much-needed conversation about what the public demands from child stars and what boundaries need to be set.

Wolfhard’s co-stars, including actress Shannon Purser, have come forward to defend him after the backlash, as did “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner. Now, the young actor is setting the record straight.

“Hey everybody! I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“Ya’ll know who you are. Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a ‘fan’ and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous,” he added. “Think b4 ya type boiiii.”

The replies were full of praise for Wolfhard, with many followers left wondering why anyone would harass the stars of a show they claim to love in the first place.

you’re doing ur job and making us happy by filming all of these shows/movies, and what do some people do back? harrass/attack you guys. not okay! people need to understand that you guys are jet-lagged and have hours of press. Which requires you to be able to have breaks too! — nora (@ughwheeler) November 9, 2017

I have so much respect for you especially right now. Young actors or any actor should never deal with the harassment y'all have dealt with. True fan here to stay 🌺🙏🏻 — שֵׁײנָא❤️lynds (@LRwriter) November 9, 2017

it's sad that we live in a world where a minor has to act like an adult because adults are harassing minors. https://t.co/v8tVnWokol — corvo (@SpringofCourage) November 9, 2017