Fiona The Hippo Crashes Couple’s Proposal With Her Adorable Hippo Face

Fiona the hippo has given one lucky couple her blessing.
The baby hippo, who was born prematurely at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in January, stole a couple’s thunder when she photobombed their proposal.
Nick Kelble and Hayley Roll were visiting the Cincinnati Zoo on Oct. 8 to celebrate their one-year anniversary and were happy to see Fiona in the window of her enclosure, Roll told the website Daily Buzz.
“Nick, my boyfriend, and I were waiting in line to get our photo taken with Fiona and I gave my cell phone to someone to take the photo and when I turned back around, Nick was on one knee proposing,” Roll told the outlet.
Fiona rose to internet fame when she was born six weeks early in January. Videos of her taking a shower and swimming in a pool for the first time boast hundreds of thousands of views.
Here’s hoping the pair choose Fiona to be their flower girl.
