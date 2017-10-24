Fiona The Hippo Crashes Couple’s Proposal With Her Adorable Hippo Face

Fiona the hippo has given one lucky couple her blessing.

Nick Kelble and Hayley Roll were visiting the Cincinnati Zoo on Oct. 8 to celebrate their one-year anniversary and were happy to see Fiona in the window of her enclosure, Roll told the website Daily Buzz.

“Nick, my boyfriend, and I were waiting in line to get our photo taken with Fiona and I gave my cell phone to someone to take the photo and when I turned back around, Nick was on one knee proposing,” Roll told the outlet.

