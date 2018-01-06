Fire and Fury: Treatise For A Revolution

Yes, by God, we always knew he was a jerk. Yes, anyone with the sense of a rabbit understood how limited he was. Yes, he's a dangerous asshole who should not be trusted to run a 7 Eleven shop much less given the keys to the kingdom of the world's most powerful country and nuclear arsenal.

Yes, we knew all of this, ok?

But for anyone who purports to be part of a resistance movement that is trying, through any available means possible, to see this country returned to sanity through his ouster, the importance of Fire and Fury cannot be overstated.

The significance of this work does not lie in the fact that it is going to give us any new insights into the unyielding horror show that is Donald Trump. The significance of this work lies in the fact that it is a tool for this resistance movement -- and a damned potent one at that.

This is a book that is causing a sensation because a man was given access into the inner workings of the West Wing and, guess what? He discovered that there are no clothes hanging in the Emperor's closet and, what's more, everybody around him was nudge-nudging and wink-winking around that indisputable fact while the country and the world was suffering.

The significance of this book is not that WE (who hang on the news night and day and have understood from the outset the peril of a Trump presidency) are somehow going to be enlightened, but that THEY (who have been going about their business and thinking that the country was just hunky-dorey because HE's got it all under control) might just now be illuminated.

Does it have tabloid-y, gossipy elements to it? Hell, yes. But, it also has on-the-record statements, backed up by reams of audiotape and who knows what else, of people who were in a position to know what a fuck-up this man is. For whatever reasons, whether they thought they were safe confiding in Wollf, or whether the better angels of their nature compelled them to speak up --- it doesn't matter --- for whatever reason they have finally been caught saying out loud what we all knew and IT MATTERS.

There is no easy way to topple a presidency. A resistance movement doesn't get to pick and choose all its methods. This one fell squarely into our laps like manna from Heaven and I, for one, am not prepared to look a gift horse in the mouth.

Those of you who wish to see this benighted presidency dragged to its ignoble end would do well to support this book and to understand its inherent significance to this movement -- even if you choose not to read it.

I'm sorry, folks, but we are honor-bound to honor this book because it is a tool for our resistance movement and because we simply cannot afford, in this charged atmosphere, to give the other side the slightest bit of breathing room.

So, yes, I am going to get angry when I hear anyone dissing or dismissing this book as just another tabloid-y read that, in the end will do no good.

We've been given a gift with this book and, if you don't want to read it and you don't think it's going to make any difference --- at least don't pick up Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ banner and help her across the finish line with it.

I'll take what I can get.

Fire and Fury is a potent tool for this resistance. Let's not squander it with ersatz snobbery.