Fire Mueller? No, the indictments reveal why he should resign

We’re spending millions of dollars for this?

The sealed indictments opened today reveal that Bob Mueller’s conscientious but expensive efforts found nothing that the Department of Justice could not have done itself with career prosecutors.

Bob Mueller out of respect for the law and the Department of Justice should resign because his efforts are unneeded, and arguably impeding, equal justice under law.

Let’s start at the beginning.

And so it came to pass that in 2016 there was a political candidate who prior to election night was thought to have few friends. In a surprise that understates the meaning of the word “surprise,” a majority of the population in the states necessary to achieve a majority in the Electoral College elected the not so friendless -- Donald J Trump – president of the United States.

The election of Pres. Trump has been hard for some people to accept. Members of Congress who have grown accustomed to delivering little in the way legislative achievement are bemused by the new president’s willingness to go back and forth across the aisle to try and achieve something in terms of tax reform, responsible medical care, etc. Awakened from their slumber, established legislative officers are miffed with a president capable of going around them, striking unorthodox deals, or otherwise not doing things the Washington way.

Some of this is just resentment of achievement by unusual means; some of this is brought on by the roughhewn nature of Mr. Trump’s personality that has troubled some like Sen. Flake, annoyed others like Sen. McCain, and caused Sen. Corker to be friendly and unfriendly at different times over different issues. The President’s rather brusque, unpredictable style and personality is something that can be lived with domestically. Internationally, it is important that the President’s thinking not be misinterpreted, endangering the interests of the United States, its citizenry, our allies, and given the nuclear sensitivities of the moment, the world at large. This is why the full staffing of the Department of State is essential.

But what does this have to do with Mr. Mueller?

Nothing.

Certainly, encumbering the day to day work of the President with a time-consuming and distracting special counsel inquiry with its insinuated threat of a criminal investigation is a rather indirect way to improve the effectiveness of foreign-policy. In the end, it’s the electorate, and not prosecutors or political partisans, who will evaluate whether Pres. Trump’s achievements outweigh his occasional lapses in decorum. No doubt this distresses the former president, Barack Obama, bothers former GOP presidents with the last name of Bush, and befuddles the GOP Senate leadership, but a special counsel investigation is not the appropriate means by which to express such criticism.

Unbeknownst to the new president, the outgoing president had been given knowledge that Russians were attempting to manipulate the national campaign, and that they were doing so, in an effort to help Mr. Trump in particular. Apparently, Pres. Obama decided to keep this knowledge a secret. The propriety and necessity for such secrecy can be debated. It is not, however, an unreasonable supposition that any public discussion of what we then knew of Russian efforts to open up Facebook accounts and other avenues of unedited, not always reliable, information would deliver to the Russians exactly what they sought – namely, a cloud of some proportions upon the outcome of the election. Again, it is not my purpose here to defend Pres. Obama’s decision to keep the Russian matter secret before his fellow citizens voted.

Let me just say there is good reason to pay attention to the old adage: “oh what a tangled web we weave when first we start to deceive.” It turns out that some things learned at mother’s knee are inescapable truths.

But keeping that old adage does not require a special counsel either.

Special counsel Mueller has discovered that both campaigns try to find dirt on the other. Notwithstanding the blaring graphics of CNN, this is not breaking news. Supporters of former Sec. Clinton apparently paid for part of the dossier against Trump. We know that Donald Trump Jr and Jared Kushner and others took a meeting in which similar mud pies were promised about Mrs. Clinton.

Here’s where the Russians rush in, but it’s not clear that Mr. Mueller is needed to untangle matters, but like a good scriptwriter, he provides some background information that helps the pieces of Trump the movie comment to better focus.

Mr. Mueller tells us that a relatively low level person named George Papadopoulos is hired by the Trump campaign to give advice on foreign-policy and in particular to try and think of ways in which the candidate can suggest that if he is elected president a more constructive and helpful relationship between the United States and Russia may be able to be forged. That is a noble idea in an un-peaceful world where in the UN Security Council US interests are not infrequently defeated by the intemperate vetoes of our Russian counterparts. Of course, the innocence and benign nature of improving diplomatic relations between two nations becomes more problematic when one of those nations is seeking to undermine your elections.

George Papadopoulos meets a professor (unnamed in the indictment document supplied by Mr. Mueller) and a female Russian citizen (also unnamed) who Mr. Papadopoulos believes would be helpful to the normalization of US Russia diplomacy. After a lot of back-and-forth, it turns out that either Papadopoulos was unable to arrange a meeting to discuss better relations or the campaign just simply lost interest because there was too much to do in its final weeks to engage in a meeting with such a soft agenda.

Fast-forward.

Mr. Papadopoulos is questioned by the FBI, and Mr. Papadopoulos unfortunately seems to have fallen prey to what often happens in a special counsel investigation – nothing is proven about the underlying charge, but those who are asked to give details shade or color their memory to make themselves look better. Title 18 of the US code frowns on such embellishment, and if the indictment against Mr. Papadopoulos is proven he will join the ranks of prison reformers convicted of perjury – specifically, lying to an investigative officer. Again, however, the prosecution of perjury is something well within the competence of the Department of Justice with no special counsel is necessitated. And let’s be clear, there is nothing against the law about talking to Russians generally – but lying to the FBI agents is a “no-no”. The issue for Mr. Papadopoulos was when he came to know the female Russian and the professor. It would seem that Mr. Papadopoulos was attempting to convince the FBI that he knew the professor and the female Russian before he became part of the campaign. What would be his motivation for doing so? My guess: he nurtured the hope of an appointment from the new president and he thought the best way to not have that hope disappear would be to do his part to disavow or obscure any suggestion of presidential interaction with Russians – especially which would’ve taken place because of his own initiative.

Presumably, Mr. Mueller would tell us that he was not interested in Mr. Papadopoulos merely because of the perjury charge, but that he hoped to turn him as a witness against the president or his senior advisers. But since Mr. Mueller after some considerable months has told us nothing that would suggest the new president’s direct involvement or even that of his most senior campaign advisors, it is again apt to wonder – why is there a special counsel needed here?

At roughly the same period of time as Mr. Papadopoulos was meeting with female Russians and professors, the new president hired Paul Manafort to run his campaign. Manafort has a long history of representing pro-Russian interests, especially in the Ukraine. Unfortunately, according to the indictment, Mr. Manafort skipped a few necessities like registering as a foreign agent for foreign nations. It would seem that the reason for this oversight may relate to his alleged desire to launder or hide millions of dollars from US taxing authorities. Due diligence in the hiring of a campaign manager should have disclosed these troubling matters. Of course, caution flags might have been more clearly observable had candidate Trump had the same knowledge as President Obama with respect to Russian efforts at manipulating the election.

Mr. Manafort apparently has a colleague named Mr. Gates who emulated Mr. Manafort’ s practice. If the FBI has evidence of Mr. Manafort and Mr. Gates failure to register as agents of foreign governments; if the FBI has evidence of their nonpayment of taxes; if the FBI in essence has evidence that monies were paid and deliberately laundered or hidden or concealed, Mr. Manafort and Mr. Gates will be going to jail. There’s no reason however that a special counsel is needed to accomplish that.

So what then would merit the attention of a special counsel?

Evidence of Trump Russian collusion; that is, utilization of stolen materials that were known to have been stolen by the Russians at the time. In other words, Mr. Trump only has a problem if in fact he or some other higher-ups in the campaign knew that the Russians were behind the theft of Mrs. Clinton’s emails or those of John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee. Why would this be a problem for the new president? Because it would demonstrate a knowing collaboration with a foreign government that was actively seeking to undermine the integrity of the national election.

Has Mr. Mueller proven that the new president was in league with a foreign government to advance his personal interests and to destabilize the national election of the United States?

Not even close.

Mr. Mueller may be able to prove perjury against Mr. Papadopoulos and probably can convict Mr. Manafort and Mr. Gates for a variety of legal offenses related to their lobbying for foreign governments, but these matters have nothing to do with the new president.

So why exactly do we need a special counsel?

Under the regulations of the Department of Justice special counsels are expected to be the rare exception, not the rule. A special counsel is envisioned only where the leadership of the department because of a personal conflict of interest is unable to objectively consider questions that arise from time to time during a prosecution.

Was there any evidence that the leadership of the Department of Justice needed a special counsel in this case?

Virtually none -- at least none that weren’t tainted by the ham-handed presumption of presidential wrongdoing indulged by James Comey.

It is the standing practice of the Department of Justice not to talk about cases that are not brought because of lack of evidence or unavailability of witnesses or simply reasonable doubt. Nevertheless, FBI director Comey in the summer prior to the national election took it upon himself to disregard departmental practice in order to opine on national television that Mrs. Clinton did not have the requisite intent to be prosecuted for mishandling of emails, even as director Comey simultaneously accused her of being reckless. Director Comey’s ultra virus statements made everybody unhappy. He should have resigned at that point.

Sometime after the election, director Comey met with the new president and the topic of Mr. Comey’s interest or disinterest in continuing has director naturally arose. The new president, as one would expect all new presidents would, expressed the expectation that those working for them would be loyal and faithful in their responsibilities. Director Comey leapt to the conclusion that this was intimidation when it was reasonable to suppose that all the president was asking was for good service within the bounds of law. The President did not say I expected you to be faithful to me contrary to the Constitution or the laws passed by Congress or the regulations of the FBI.

On another occasion, Mr. Comey was meeting with the Atty. Gen. and a number of other officials briefing the new president, toward the end of the meeting the president asked to see Mr. Comey alone. Concededly, this is a bit unusual, but in context the new president was really modeling his behavior after director Comey himself who in an earlier meeting had shared the so-called dossier with the new president but was careful because of the incendiary and unproven nature of its contents to not share the document with others, since the nature of the allegations therein are so personally demeaning of the president.

The point is that the new president at no time asked the director to do anything unlawful. Pres. Trump, at the time President-elect Trump, did ask on several occasions whether he was a target of any investigation. Director Comey by his own words told the president that he was not. When the president made the reasonable request that Mr. Comey make that plain in an appropriate forum, Mr. Comey suggested he would or at least give it consideration. What director Comey did not do is respond that that such statement would be improper -- but that would have required that he actually have learned the lesson about talking out of school about the Clinton investigation.

The President-elect inquired about the handling of the inquiry into General Flynn, for whom the president had admiration, but nevertheless, as a matter of duty, dismissed once it was learned that the General had misled the vice president on the topic of the General’s past interactions with Russia. Again, jumping to conclusions, Director Comey portrays Mr. Trump’s inquiry to be a type of intimidation. But why is that? Why didn’t director Comey simply instruct the president-elect that even though the president is the chief executive officer for purposes of law enforcement, it is not the tradition to allow the president or any other executive officer to inquire about an open ongoing matter?

Director Comey never gave the president elect the benefit of the doubt. No, instead for the express purpose of manipulating the media with his own dark assumptions about the president’s behavior, director Comey leaked his version of the interaction with the president to a friend for the purpose of having it published in the national media, which it was. Director Comey admitted that his purpose in leaking the information was to bias the matter in favor of appointing a special counsel. And this is exactly what happened.

Director Comey made a serious error in gratuitously commenting during the election about Mrs. Clinton. Director Comey compounded his error a few days for before the national election by again gratuitously commenting about Mrs. Clinton.

President Trump and former Sec. Clinton seldom agree on policy matters, but with respect to the performance of former director Comey, it is reasonable to suppose that they would be of one mind on the performance of the former FBI director; specifically, as director of the FBI, James Comey had a tendency to jump to conclusions which when coupled with his disregard of departmental practices with respect to not making public statements about current investigations more than justified his removal.

If Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice for dismissing Comey, so is Rosenstein

It is important to remember that the new president did not act to remove director Comey without the benefit of counsel at the highest levels of the Department of Justice; instead he asked both Attorney General Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein for their written views, and both recommended dismissal, citing director Comey’s disregard of the long-standing practices of the Department of Justice.

In truth, the removal of director Comey is not the obstruction of justice, but the return of the administration of justice to its proper course.

Federal crimes are serious matters. They are also however, the day-to-day garden-variety work of thousands of regular prosecutors who are in US attorneys offices and in the main building of the Department of Justice in Washington. What exactly is the justification for Mr. Mueller’s special appointment? An appointment that has allowed him, without serious scrutiny, to spend millions of dollars hiring a staff without any oversight or obligation to report his work to appropriate officials in the Department of Justice or, as under the original statutory independent counsel law, to a US Court of Appeals?

The unnecessary recusal

The formal reason for Mr. Mueller’s appointment is the recusal of Atty. Gen. Sessions. Because Jeff sessions, the Atty. Gen., recused himself from any further handling of the inquiry as to the Russian efforts to interfere with the election. The Atty. Gen. sought recusal after he neglected to recall some brief, almost reception-like interactions he had with Russian officials during the campaign. The president was reported to be upset with the Atty. Gen. for his recusal, and well he might be, not having been consulted in advance, and with the Atty. Gen. not really making a careful or formal case explaining why such a broad brush recusal would be warranted. The Department of Justice regulations disfavor recusal and instruct it to be refined to the most specific level necessary. In the case of Atty. Gen. Sessions that would have been any inquiry into his personal misstatements.

Nevertheless, the Atty. Gen. having recused himself more broadly seemingly left Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein in charge. Yet, applying the logic of the Sessions’ recusal Mr. Rosenstein is no more capable of handling the matter than the Atty. Gen. because they both participated in giving written advice to the new president before he discharged is to Comey. In other words, if Attorney General Sessions was appropriately recused, it was equally important for Mr. Rosenstein to admit his recusal. Instead of doing that, Mr. Rosenstein acted precipitously and purported to appoint a special counsel under the Department’s regulations, but again, not really fulfilling the requirements of those regulations for such an appointment. The more appropriate and lawful outcome would have been for this matter to be resolved by the third ranking official in the Department of Justice, Rachel Brand, the Associate Atty. Gen., for whom there is no basis to assert recusal or conflict.

Should Mr. Mueller be fired? No, Mr. Mueller should resign.

It is occasionally asked in the media whether the new president will, can or should fire Mr. Mueller? As a political matter, that would be a disaster because it would give reminder to the Saturday night massacre associated with the former president Richard Nixon. But inquiring about whether or not Mr. Mueller should be removed is the wrong question. In fairness to the authority of the executive under the Constitution, the correct question should be was there ever any basis to have a special counsel?

It is reasonable to conclude that there was no basis for the special counsel’s appointment; that Attorney General sessions did not need to pursue a wholesale recusal, and that such wholesale recusal is contrary to the intent of the department’s regulations to limit recusal to those few areas where the leadership of the department would have a demonstrable conflict.

Related to the above is the further constitutional concern that a special counsel with a largely unsupervised inquiry without well-defined boundaries, responsible limitations on budget or personnel, and meaningful obligations to report, and no discernible limit on the timeframe for his efforts, must be considered to be a principal officer under the appointments clause of the Constitution. Yet, Mr. Mueller was not appointed as a principal officer. To be a principal officer, the Constitution requires that he be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Mueller having received neither the president’s nomination nor the senate’s approbation has, as a formal matter, not been properly appointed.

The president’s legal counsel would do well to raise this issue before the court. The appropriate time for doing so would be, as in any other criminal prosecutions, when evidence improperly gathered, is sought to be introduced. Because the person gathering it was not constitutionally in office, the evidence arguably should be excluded.

Does this story have a happy ending? Any ending?

Mr. Mueller is an honorable man. The questions about his authority and proper appointment one would think should trouble him. Indeed, the regulatorily loose and hurried manner in which he was appointed without showing under the department’s regulations for the necessity for his appointment, should cause him to exercise that honor by suggesting that the Atty. Gen. reconsider the scope of his recusal. and that the two men resolve where precisely Mr. Mueller should focus his efforts and where the Atty. Gen. can rightly utilize the personnel of the Department of Justice to deal with any other criminal matters that may arise associated with, as in Mr. Manafort’ s case, the nonpayment of taxes, the failure to register as a foreign agent, and such other serious, but mundane, criminal matters for which the Department of Justice is excellently equipped.

So the real question is not whether President Trump should remove Mr. Mueller, but whether Mr. Mueller should remove himself in whole or in part. Mueller’s initial indictments suggest that there is no reason for him to duplicate the efforts of the Department of Justice. Moreover, the harm from duplicating the efforts of the Department of Justice are not just unnecessary cost, but as the late Justice Scalia indicated, it is the disregard of the separation of powers and it is the frightening prospect, contrary to the principle of equal justice under law, any one of us might be wrongfully singled out for special examination.