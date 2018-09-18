Terrifying ‘Fire Tornado’ Sucks Firehose Into The Sky, Then Melts It In Midair

A terrifying moment for Canadian firefighters was caught on video last month when a 200-foot-tall fire tornado literally sucked a hose into the sky and then melted it before their eyes.

“Fire tornado destroyed our line,” wrote Instagram user M.C. Schidlowsky, who was part of the fire crew. “It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft. in the air before melting it. That’s definitely a first.”

The tornado itself reached 200 feet, she added.

MC Schidlowsky

The incident took place on Aug. 19 near Vanderhoof, British Columbia, Global News reported.

Fire tornadoes are caused by a dangerous mix of heat and wind, which can then start to rotate like a tornado.