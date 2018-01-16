WATCH: Hero Firefighter Catches Child Thrown From Burning Building

A dramatic rescue was captured on video in DeKalb County, Georgia, where a firefighter caught a child who was tossed out of a burning apartment building earlier this month.

Footage from the scene showed Capt. Scott Stroup, a third-generation firefighter with the Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department, catching a little girl, cradling her and then running clear of the building:

She wasn’t the only child saved during the Jan. 3 blaze.

“We were catching babies like a football ― literally,” said Capt. Eric Jackson, per CBS News. “There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms. We had a couple firefighters catching babies, so it was just really incredible.”

Capt. Jackie Peckrul caught a baby wrapped in a blanket.

“That was the only thing running through my mind... ‘Lord, let me catch this baby,‘” Peckrul told Fox 5 Atlanta. “My hands came off the ladder and I got ‘em.’”

Twelve people, including eight children, suffered minor injuries, and 79 were displaced by the blaze, the local NBC station reported. In addition, Stroup suffered a twisted knee, according to Inside Edition.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.