Firefighter Killed In Blaze On Set Of Edward Norton-Bruce Willis Film

A New York City firefighter died and two others were seriously hurt in a five-alarm fire late Thursday in a Harlem building where the Edward Norton-directed film “Motherless Brooklyn” was being shot, according to media reports.

Michael R. Davidson, 37, a father of four with 15 years of service in the New York Fire Department, was found unconscious after descending a stairway with other firefighters and becoming separated, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters. Rescuers “were unable to revive him,” Nigro added.

Davidson was transported to Harlem Hospital, “where he succumbed to his injuries,” the fire department said on Facebook.

“Our city lost a hero tonight,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Two other firefighters were burned and were hospitalized in serious condition, Nigro said, according to CBS News. Three civilians reportedly had minor injuries.

The blaze erupted in the unoccupied basement of the building in upper Manhattan after the movie crew had just finished shooting a scene in a former jazz club there, the CBS affiliate in New York reported in the segment above. Norton alerted authorities when he saw the smoke from the lower floor, the New York Post noted.

“Motherless Brooklyn,” directed by Norton, features a detective (played by Norton) with Tourette’s syndrome who tries to solve the murder of a friend, according to IMDB. The film also stars Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

Norton appeared obviously upset as the tragedy unfolded, witness Daquan Evans told the Post.