This 1936 Firehouse Cat Is Burning Up The Internet

Someone got their paws on some of the best archival footage of all time.

A Facebook page called Old Minneapolis posted a 1936 newsreel of a firehouse mascot that slides right into the era of viral cat videos. The video follows the life of Mascot Mickey, the chief of cats, and his antics at the fire station.

Apparently Mickey really loved to hang out with the boys of Station 10, but nothing stopped this cat from his fire calls.

“Gang way for Mickey the pole cat,” the narrator says.

Station 10 was in downtown Minneapolis, on North 4th Street between Hennepin Avenue and 1st Avenue, from 1936 until 2001, according to the Facebook page.