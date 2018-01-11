First Aid Kit: “The Band Was Eating Us Alive”

Before Swedish sisters Klara and Johanna were ready to work on their fourth album Ruins, they were in a desperate need of a break. Ever since their debut album The Big Black and the Blue (2010) their Americana and folk inspired music has taken them all over the world, playing hundreds of shows, even in front of some of their own childhood heroes like Emmylou Harris and Paul Simon. It was when they took a step back, didn’t tour for a full year, and even stayed away from each other that the sisters found some perspective. “Then you realize how crazy it is, this circus we’re in, and that it’s not a normal or healthy way of living. We’ve had a really tough time coping with the pressure and all of the traveling. Our entire lives were built around this band, which makes you vulnerable, because then you’re scared of losing it.”