Wet n Wild just ensured inclusivity will come to nearly every drugstore in America.
The affordable cosmetics company tapped Diandra Forrest to star in its newest marketing campaign, marking the first time a model with albinism has fronted a major beauty brand, according to Refinery29.
Albinism, an inherited genetic condition, affects about one in 18,000 to 20,000 people in the U.S., according to the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation. Many have a hard time finding the correct makeup shades. Forrest, who has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week and fronted the cover of Ebony, told Refinery29 she was pleased to find the brand actually offers a foundation in her skin tone.
“I’m always like, ‘Will they have my shade? Will it look correct?’” she said. “I always have to mix. The shade is either too dark or too pale.”
Aside from the fact that it’s a giant, welcome step toward more inclusivity in the beauty industry, the news is also exciting because of Wet n Wild’s level of accessibility. Its foundations sell for under $10 and are available in most drug stores.
Forrest told HuffPost that her participation in the campaign only furthers her goal to make the beauty industry a more inclusive place.
“Being a part of the Wet n Wild campaign is really a dream come true,” she said. “My mission was always to redefine beauty standards and rise awareness about albinism so being a face for such a major brand means beauty finally has no limits.”
