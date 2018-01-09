🇺🇲️ I'm going to the Olympics! 🇺🇲️️ I'm beyond excited to say I have earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Long Track Speedskating Team and will be competing at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games! I cannot wait to represent Team USA in PyeongChang, South Korea. I'm starting a t-shirt fundraiser to help get my dad to South Korea to watch me race in the Olympic Games. For info about ordering shirts and making donations, check out the link in my bio. Thanks a million to everyone who has supported me along the way toward achieving this dream! I'll do my best to make you proud this February 💪❤️🇺🇲 #️iceicebaybee

A post shared by Erin Jackson (@speedyj) on Jan 8, 2018 at 2:48pm PST