First Eurovision participant announced - Laura Groeseneken for Belgium

Laura Groeseneken has been chosen to represent Belgium in Lisbon. Her song is yet to be revealed.

Laura Groeseneken was born in 1990 and comes from Leuven. The singer-songwriter has already worked on several high-profile musical projects including the 50th anniversary celebrations of the James Bond franchise, 007 In Concert. Since 2014 Laura has been performing with with Ozark Henry and together they have appeared at some of Belgium's biggest festivals, including Rock Werchter, which takes place in Belgium every July.

Laura's participation in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest was announced on the talkshow Van Gils & Gasten, during which she performed an English version of Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both), Portugal's winning song at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest.

As her day job, Laura works as a visual merchandiser for IKEA. Meanwhile, she is working on her solo career and writes her own songs under the name Sennek. She is also a vocal coach at the music centre Het Depot in the city of Leuven.